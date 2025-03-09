5 best free agency signings in Pittsburgh Steelers history feat. Ryan Clark, Gary Anderson, and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been perennial playoff contenders for decades. The Steelers have achieved the feat by drafting wisely and investing smartly in the free agency market.

Ad

With that in mind, let's look at five of the best free agency signings in Pittsburgh Steelers history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Five best free agency signings in Pittsburgh Steelers history

#5 Brent Alexander, Safety - 2000

Brent Alexander joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers. He never missed a game for either franchise, so the Steelers knew that they'd be getting durable starting caliber safety.

Alexander was just that and more. He never missed a game in his four-year stint with the Steelers and was an unmovable part of their starting roster. He helped the team to two postseason berths before departing for the New York Giants.

Ad

#4 Kevin Greene, Linebacker and Defensive End - 1993

Kevin Greene spent the first eight years of his professional football career with the Los Angeles Rams. His versatility was a major part of the Rams' defensive identity.

Greene joined the Steelers ahead of the 1993 season and went on to enjoy three great years with the franchise. Greene led the league in sacks once while in Pittsburgh and earned first-team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

Ad

#3 Mewelde Moore, Running Back - 2008.

Mewelde Moore started his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a serviceable RB with the Vikings but never truly held down the RB1 spot.

Hence, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2008 regular season. Moore thrived in Pittsburgh and was key to numerous deep postseason runs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Ryan Clark, Safety - 2006

Ryan Clark started his professional football career as an undrafted free agent. He then got a roster spot with the New York Giants, where he operated as a backup for two seasons. He then spent two seasons as a starter in Washington.

However, it was in Pittsburgh that Clark built his legacy. The LSU product was an uncompromising tackler and leader on defense. He helped the tema to a win in Super Bowl XLIII.

Ad

#1 Gary Anderson, Kicker - 1982

Gary Anderson is arguably the greatest kicker in Pittsburgh Steelers history. He spent a brief time with the Buffalo Bills practice squad before the Steelers picked him up.

The move turned out to be an inspired one, as Anderson etched his name into Pittsburgh history. He remains the team's leading scorer with 1,343 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.