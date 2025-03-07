5 best free agency signings in Seattle Seahawks’ history feat. Michael Bennett, Bobby Engram, and more

The Seattle Seahawks are perennial playoff contenders and one of the best-run franchises in the NFL. The Seahawks saw loads of success in the Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson era, and they're currently playing decent football under coach Mike Macdonald and starting quarterback Geno Smith.

A hallmark of the Seahawks' identity is identifying solid building blocks via free agency. With that in mind, let's look at five of the best free agency additions in the team's illustrious history.

Five best free-agency signings in Seattle Seahawks’ history

5. Chris Gray, Guard - 1998

Chris Gray started his professional football career with the Miami Dolphins and made a detour to the Chicago Bears before he signed with the Seahawks. Gray was a serviceable part of the Dolphins and Bears but broke out with the Seahawks.

Gray shone in Seattle and started an impressive 121 consecutive games for the franchise. He notably played every position on the franchise's offensive line during his time with the Seahawks.

4. Robbie Tobeck, Center - 2000

Robbie Tobeck spent the first half of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He went from an undrafted free agent to a solid part of the team's roster in their run to Super Bowl XXXIII.

Tobeck joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2000 and played arguably the best football of his career. He earned his solitary Pro Bowl nod in 2005 and was a part of their Super Bowl XL run.

3. Bobby Engram, Wide Receiver - 2001

Bobby Engram endured an iffy start to his NFL career as a member of the Chicago Bears. He had an injury disrupted final season in Chicago.

Engram joined the Seahawks ahead of the 2001 season and spent eight seasons in Seattle. He played in 109 games for the Seahawks and ranks in the top five for receptions and receiving yards.

2. Cliff Avril, Defensive End

Cliff Avril spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Lions. Avril was a sack-earning machine for the Lions, so it was a pleasant surprise when the Seahawks picked him up ahead of the 2013 season.

Avril opened his Seahawks career by contributing to their Super Bowl XLVIII win. He remained a key part of the defense during his five spells with the franchise. Unfortunately, his playing career ended after a serious neck injury in Week 4 of the 2017 season.

1. Michael Bennett, Defensive Lineman - 2013

Interestingly, Michael Bennett started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks. However, he didn't play a game for the franchise before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' main squad.

Bennett had four serviceable seasons in Tampa Bay before he found his way back to Seattle. He was one of the Seahawks' best defenders during a three-year span between 2015 and 2017. He was integral to their Super Bowl XLVIII victory.

