5 best free agent defensive players in 2024 feat. Chris Jones

The free agent class of the 2024 NFL offseason is loaded with impact players on both sides of the football. While much of the media attention will be on the offensive skill-position players, as it usually is, a strong case can be made that this year's defensive options are even better as a whole.

Not every player scheduled to hit free agency will actually get there, as some will sign new deals with their current teams before hitting the open market.

At this point, it's unknown who will stay and who will test the market, but as of right now, here are the five best available defensive players that could be on the move this year.

5 best free agent defensive players in 2024

Chris Jones

#1 - Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

Chris Jones held out for more money from the Kansas City Chiefs and was successful in receiving a one-year contract worth $19.5 million. The issue with his short-term deal is that he will be a free agent again this offseason.

Jones is the centerpiece of their elite defense as well as one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. He recorded 10.5 sacks this season and is an All-Pro. He will be a popular target if he does, in fact, become a free agent.

#2 - Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Josh Allen turned in the best statistical season of his career this year on the edge of the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. He set career highs with 90 quarterback pressures and 19 sacks, ranking among the best in the NFL in both categories. Edge rushers are always desirable free-agent targets and Allen is scheduled to become the best one available.

#3 - L'Jarius Sneed (Kansas City Chiefs)

L'Jarius Sneed just missed out on the All-Pro team this year, finishing in fifth place with only the top four making the roster. This is probably one of the biggest snubs this year, as Sneed has been as lockdown as it gets.

Sneed didn't allow a single touchdown all season long in coverage, nor did he allow a 100-yard receiver in any game. He did so in single coverage against the opposing team's top receiver on most snaps.

#4 - Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Antoine Winfield Jr. is a hybrid defensive back who lines up all over the formation and contributes in many categories. He is just as good in man-coverage as he is in a deep zone as a safety while also being a strong run defender and occasional blitzer.

His wide range of contributions to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year earned him his first first-team All-Pro selection and could make him a popular free-agent target.

#5 - Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)

Justin Madubuike had a breakout season with the Baltimore Ravens this year as one of the most productive interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Interior players who can consistently pressure the opposing quarterback are a rare breed and he is one of the best of them. He recorded 13 sacks this season, with at least a half-sack in 13 separate games.