5 best free agent defensive players still available for 2023/2024 NFL season 

Even though the 2023 NFL season is nine weeks old, a handful of noteworthy defensive players have not yet been picked up by a team from the free agency market.

Here's a look at the top five defensive players who are still unsigned for the 2023 NFL season. They range from a few impactful starters to a number of role players:

#1 - Desmond King - CB

Desmond King was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after they made it known they would be open to trading him before Tuesday's trade deadline. King was allowed to leave because they were not able to find an interested party.

The Steelers thought King would have the potential to contribute significantly to the defense when they signed him at the end of the preseason. But after playing just one defensive action in his five games with the team, he seemed unneeded.

Throughout his NFL career, the seasoned cornerback has started 53 games and picked up five interceptions throughout the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. He is presently a top free agent option for a team that needs a backup in his position.

#2 - Matt Ioannidis - DT

Throughout his seven-year professional career, 29-year-old NFL defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis has been a reliable force for the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. Ioannidis, who is well-known for his pass-rush skills, might still be useful to any team that isn't producing a lot in defense.

In his six seasons in Washington, the seasoned DT registered 24.5 sacks, recording 7.5 and 8.5 in 2018 and 2019. However, in 13 games with the Panthers last season, he only recorded one sack.

#3 - Casey Hayward - CB

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward had his season ended for the Atlanta Falcons after just 6 games due to a shoulder injury that necessitated surgery last season. He was unable to play for the rest of the season due to the injury, and in April, Atlanta released him.

Although Hayward has been cleared medically to play since his release, he has not yet signed with a team for the 2023 campaign.

The 34-year-old played in his 11th NFL season in 2022 after being selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 64 pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He remains a tremendous experienced asset for any NFL backfield that is ready to take a shot on him.

#4 - Melvin Ingram - LB

Melvin Ingram was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 18 pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He has three Pro Bowls on his resume. Despite playing in 17 games for the Dolphins last season and recording 22 total tackles, he did not receive a new contract offer from Miami when his one-year contract expired.

Ingram is 34 years old, and while he may not be at the top of his game, the linebacker can still be a valuable member of any NFL defense, as he showed with the Miami Dolphins last year.

#5 - Carlos Dunlap - DE

Even though Carlos Dunlap and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, as of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, the defensive end remains a free agent.

During his first ten and a half years of playing in the NFL, Dunlap collected 82.5 sacks, 103 tackles for loss and two interceptions with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 34-year-old can still improve a team's squad before the regular season ends in a league that is yearning for elite pass rushers.