5 best free agent offensive tackles in 2025 feat. Ronnie Stanley

The free agent class for the 2025 NFL offseason is still taking shape. The final list will be determined by which players manage to negotiate new deals in the next few weeks, and more importantly, which don't.

While positions like wide receiver get a lot of attention (notably Tee Higgins' situation in Cincinnati recently) and a lot more money, other positions play a hugely important role in moving the ball downfield.

Offensive linemen often go unnoticed in a good offense, and tackles play a major role in protecting quarterbacks in the passing game. They also open up rushing lanes in blocking schemes so are a hugely impactful part of any offense.

Let's take a look at five offensive tackles who could become free agents soon:

Best free agent OTs in 2025 NFL offseason

Ronnie Stanley (image credit: Getty)

#5 - Morgan Moses

Morgan Moses has been solid during his 11-year NFL career with three teams, missing just six games during that time due to injuries. He has proved his durability and reliability, so despite turning 34 years old, he is still a solid short-term option.

#4 - Alaric Jackson

Alaric Jackson could potentially be a free agent this year, despite a solid career with the Los Angeles Rams. His rookie contract is expiring and the franchise is in a complicated salary cap situation, so it's unclear if it will prioritize him. Jackson is in the prime of his career and carries a ton of value heading into free agency.

#3 - Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson had a solid career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent eight seasons there before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. He has yet to show decline as he approaches his age 30 season, so he is a reliable option.

#2 - Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith was formerly one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys with nine Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. However, due to his age and injuries, the latter causing him to miss seven games for the New York Jets last year, there are concerns.

That said, Smith is still a useful short-term free-agent target due to his elite history at the position and if he hits the market, he will have no problems finding a new team.

#1 - Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley has been a major staple of the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line over the past nine years. He may become a free agent, mostly due to the Ravens' salary cap situation, which could be a big loss for a team with such a potent running game.

Stanley has been selected to two Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro team and will be highly coveted if he hits free agency, as to whether that will come to pass remains to be seen.

Free agency is set to start on March 12, and it will be interesting to see if these five players seal new deals with their teams, or head elsewhere for the 2025 season.

