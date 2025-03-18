5 best free agents available for Baltimore Ravens after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Julian Blackmon 

Despite a lack of serious activity during the first week of NFL free agency, the Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to bolster their passing offense. Additionally, they were able to extend the contracts of several important team members including Tylan Wallace, Patrick Ricard and Ronnie Stanley.

With the second round of free agency now underway, here's a closer look at some of the top targets the Ravens could acquire.

Top free agency players the Baltimore Ravens could still sign

#1. Azeez Ojulari - LB

Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants - Source: Getty

The Ravens' sole effective edge rusher from last season, Kyle Van Noy, turns 34 later this month, making it increasingly unlikely that he will repeat that performance in 2025. As they get ready for the future, the Ravens could potentially benefit from bringing in a pass rusher who can make an impact, like Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari has demonstrated that he can still produce sacks even while having a limited number of snaps. In 11 games (five starts), he recorded six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 2024, despite playing only 37% of the defensive snaps for the New York Giants.

#2. Julian Blackmon - S

Julian Blackmon of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Baltimore could use an extra hand at safety in a bid to give its defense a boost in 2025. Blackmon's versatility as a slot defender and at free safety could make him a perfect fit for a Baltimore defense that prioritizes scheme-focused coverage.

Blackmon played 16 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 and finished with 86 total tackles, four interceptions, and four passes defended.

#3. Teven Jenkins - G

Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins - Source: Imagn

The Ravens now have a clear offensive line need after losing Patrick Mekari to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Additionally, Daniel Faalele is now the only guard on the team with a lot of experience.

It's clear why the Ravens could make a concerted effort to sign Teven Jenkins in free agency when all of these factors are taken into account.

When he is fit enough to play, Jenkins has been an influential starter in the league. However, the only drawback is that he has missed 23 games as a result of injuries since being selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

#4. Brandon Scherff - G

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff - Source: Imagn

Baltimore could look to add Brandon Scherff to strengthen its offensive line.

The 33-year-old offensive guard, who has been selected to five Pro Bowls in his career, finished 14th among guards in 2024 with a pass block win percentage of over 93%, according to ESPN.

#5. Matthew Judon - LB

Matthew Judon of the Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

The Ravens could consider signing Matthew Judon, who played the first five years of his career with the team, as a potential addition to their pass rush.

When the former fifth-round pick played for the Ravens from 2016 to 2020, he was a reliable player who recorded 34.5 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl in both 2019 and 2020.

Judon was a shadow of his former self last season while playing for the Atlanta Falcons, but a possible return to Baltimore could help him recover from a poor year.

Which free agency acquisitions do you think the Baltimore Ravens should make? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

