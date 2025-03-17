5 best free agents available for Cincinnati Bengals after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Calais Campbell

The Cincinnati Bengals have recently reached agreements on long-term contract extensions with wide receiver duo Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. However, they still need to keep adding experienced players to their roster in order to avoid missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Ad

Below, we have listed five players still available in free agency that the Bengals should think about signing in the open market.

Top players that the Bengals can still sign in free agency

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) G Brandon Scherff

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals should be looking to sign two starting-caliber guards to strengthen their offensive line before the 2025 season begins. One of the top candidates in free agency is Brandon Scherff.

Ad

Trending

Scherff has shown durability by playing in every game for the Jacksonville Jaguars for three straight seasons. Even at 33, his background as a good pass blocker makes him a desirable option for a team that values aerial offense, like Cincinnati.

2) G Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins - Source: Imagn

Teven Jenkins is another guard the Cincinnati Bengals might look to bring in in free agency. The tackle-turned-guard would be a good addition as one of the team's two open guard positions in front of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ad

The Bengals, who desperately need to strengthen their offensive line to protect Burrow, might actually be better off signing both Jenkins and Brandon Scherff.

3) DT Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell - Source: Imagn

Calais Campbell would be a spot-on free-agent target for the Bengals, who also need to improve their pass rush before the 2025 campaign.

Ad

At 38, Campbell, who recorded 52 tackles and five sacks last season, provides a combination of production and experience. He will also be a cost-effective but significant addition to the Bengals' D-line.

A one-year contract for Campbell may fit with the team's aspiration for a postseason berth in 2025 and bolster both their pass and run defense.

4) DE Za'Darius Smith

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith - Source: Imagn

After only half a season with the Detroit Lions, veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith was cut earlier this offseason. He recorded four sacks in eight games after being acquired by Detroit during the NFL trade deadline last year. He finished the season with nine sacks overall, including the five he had recorded in nine games with the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

If the Bengals want to stay competitive and energetic on the edge in 2025, they should try to get Smith on a short-term contract.

5) S Julian Blackmon

Julian Blackmon of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals should consider signing Julian Blackmon, who is perhaps the best free safety still available right now. Blackmon is flexible and he has the potential to mesh well with the Bengals’ defense.

Ad

He is a versatile player who is able to play deep but also is proficient in the box and the nickel. He is also still rather young at the age of 26, and he has a lot of room to grow.

Blackmon is a reliable defensive back; yet, he may be open to accepting a short-term contract to demonstrate his potential value to the Bengals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.