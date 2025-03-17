5 best free agents available for Green Bay Packers after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Isaiah Simmons

The Indianapolis Colts have overseen an unusually active start to free agency, having already acquired up to six players following the first week of free agency.

Ad

Even though the Colts have made big moves, they still have a number of obvious roster needs and will probably acquire a couple more free agents before training camp starts.

Here is a look at the best available players in free agency who are fit for the Colts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top players that the Colts can still sign in free agency

#1 LB Isaiah Simmons

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts still need to add more than one linebacker ahead of 2025 after deciding not to extend the deals of EJ Speed and Grant Stuard. Isaiah Simmons, who played the last two seasons for the New York Giants, is a player that Indianapolis could want to look at to cover one of those needs.

Ad

Simmons hasn't lived up to the pre-draft expectations that led the Arizona Cardinals to choose him with a No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Yet, he has exceptional agility and a unique set of abilities that might make him a good fit for the Colts.

#2 TE Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin of the New York Jets - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have a good crop of wide receivers who can be playmakers in the passing game, but there hasn't been much output from their tight ends. In light of this, the team may choose to add Tyler Conklin in free agency to address this issue.

Ad

While Conklin would have clocked 30 before the start of the 2025 season, the Colts can still offer him a short-term, low-paying contract to serve as a veteran head in the tight end room. He can also assist in the development of the team's other young, inexperienced tight ends.

Conklin is not a top-tier pass catcher. But he provided a steady presence to an unsteady New York Jets offense in the last three years. He played 50 games and recorded an average of 3.4 receptions and 32.4 receiving yards per game.

Ad

#3 OT George Fant

Former Houston Texans offensive tackle George Fant - Source: Getty

Although the Indianapolis Colts have players like Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves to replace Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, they should now prioritize looking for backup options. It will be nice to provide competition for Bortolini and Goncalves' starting positions as well.

Ad

As a result, the Colts may consider signing George Fant, 32, who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2024.

Fant has started games at both tackle spots over his career, so if they sign him, it will give the Colts essential depth up front.

#4 G Dillon Radunz

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz - Source: Imagn

One player the Indianapolis Colts may want to look at switching from tackle to guard to replace Will Fries is Matt Goncalves. A player with the versatility to play both guard and tackle, like Gillon Radunz, would be a smart addition for the Colts if that were to happen.

Ad

Radunz, who is currently 26 years old, has the experience to challenge Goncalves for a starting position and can also fill in as backup for both Goncalves and Braden Smith.

#5 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon of the Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have already taken major steps to strengthen their defense in free agency by signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to huge contracts. Still, the organization needs to bring in another defensive back who can complement Ward at CB.

Ad

Former Los Angeles Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon, who started 22 games in 2023 and 2024, is one player the team might try to sign. He recorded nine defended passes and 31 total tackles in his 13 games with the Rams last season.

The 29-year-old CB also registered a forced fumble and 1.0 sack during the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.