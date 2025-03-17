  • home icon
5 best free agents available for Kansas City Chiefs after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Rasul Douglas and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 17, 2025 14:27 GMT
5 best free agents available for Kansas City Chiefs after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Rasul Douglas and more
5 best free agents available for Kansas City Chiefs after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Rasul Douglas and more

The Kansas City Chiefs are now over a month removed from a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. The loss ended the Chiefs' dream of becoming the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

However, the show must go on, and the Chiefs are looking for ways to improve their roster. With that being said, let's look at the best free agents available for the Chiefs after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency.

Five best free agents available for Kansas City Chiefs after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency

5. Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver

Stefon Diggs is a proven performer, and was arguably a top 5 wide receiver in the league during his prime. Diggs remains available in free agency after Week 1 of the window.

The former Buffalo Bills standout knows the Chiefs well due to constantly meeting Andy Reid's side in the postseason. He could be a great replacement for DeAndre Hopkins who has joined the Baltimore Ravens on a short-term deal.

4. Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback

The Chiefs could use some depth at the cornerback position. Adding an elite veteran CB on a team-friendly deal could pay dividends at the business end of the upcoming season.

That's where Asante Samuel Jr. comes into play. Samuel Jr. has been solid throughout his professional football career. He could add another dimension to the Chiefs' secondary as long as he proves his fitness following last year's injury riddled campaign with the Chargers.

3. Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver

Amari Cooper is another former Buffalo Bills wide receiver who could do a job in Kansas City. Cooper is fresh off a difficult 2024 season, but it could be attributed to a wrist injury.

Cooper looks like the sort of veteran wideout who'll thrive catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Furthermore, his experience could be beneficial to younger wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

2. Azeez Ojulari, Edge Rusher

Azeez Ojulari is arguably the best youthful edge rusher still available in free agency. Ojulari has been solid when fit, and he'd improve the Chiefs' defense as long as he can stay on the Gridiron.

The Chiefs could take a chance on the former New York Giants second-round pick. He could join on a prove-it deal in order to give the Chiefs an idea of how to utilize his unique skill set.

1. Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

Rasul Douglas is the most consistent cornerback still in in free agency. He knows the Chiefs well due to his time spent on the Buffalo Bills.

Douglas could start from Day 1 in Kansas City. Plus he could serve as a mentor to the numerous youngsters in the CB room.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
