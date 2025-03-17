5 best free agents available for Philadelphia Eagles after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Azeez Ojulari

Little over a month has passed since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIX after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, some players have departed and new ones have joined, leaving the Eagles somewhat different from the team that won the Big Game.

This week marks the start of the second week of the 2025 free agency, following a first week in which the Eagles signed eight free agents, made two trades and re-signed linebacker Zack Baun.

The top players the Eagles could still target on the open market are evaluated here.

Top players the Eagles can still sign in free agency

1) LB Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles could use an extra hand in their pass rush unit following the free agency losses of Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Oren Burks. Azeez Ojulari, a former member of the New York Giants, is one player that is still available.

The 24-year-old linebacker, who recorded six sacks in 11 games last season, has shown that, if he can stay fit, he can be a good player in a proper system.

According to Spotrac, Ojulari is predicted to sign a two-year contract worth just over $15 million. With a low-cost deal like this, he might be an ideal player for the Eagles to target.

2) DL Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell - Source: Imagn

Defensive tackle Milton Williams has left the Eagles in free agency to join the New England Patriots. The Birds may try to replace him in the draft, but they may also look to Calais Campbell, a seasoned defensive lineman, as an ideal short-term replacement.

Despite being 38, Calais has demonstrated that he is still capable of playing at a high level and being a disruptive force, a quality that has earned him six Pro Bowl selections in his career.

3) G Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins - Source: Imagn

Kenyon Green has already been acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles through trade this offseason, but the offensive line can always use more boost.

The 27-year-old Teven Jenkins has established himself as a dependable tackle during his time in college and in the NFL. Since joining the league in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, he has shown strong blocking, run blocking and pass protection grades, which make him an appealing option for the Eagles.

4) OL Andre Dillard

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Andre Dillard - Source: Getty

Fred Johnson, who served as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup at left tackle to Jordan Mailata, is currently a free agent. If the Eagles don't re-sign him to an extension, they can bring in Andre Dillard as a direct replacement.

The Eagles will gain seasoned depth at offensive tackle by signing the 30-year-old Dillard.

Originally drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Dillard has also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers in his six-year career.

Signing Dillard gives the Eagles at least some security at that backup position going into the draft, and it also doesn't stop them from adding to their offensive tackle depth in the draft as well.

5) WR Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore of the Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The wide receiver position is one of the very few that the Eagles have not added competition for this offseason. Elijah Moore is one wide receiver still available in free agency that might be a good fit for Philadelphia.

Moore's market hasn't grown yet at the age of 24, but he still has time to reach his full potential in a good environment. Although he has displayed glimpses of being an effective wide receiver, he has not made significant contributions with the Cleveland Browns or the New York Jets since joining the league in 2021.

Moore might, however, benefit from a change in surroundings, and joining a contender like the Eagles could maximize his range of abilities.

