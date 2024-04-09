5 best Georgia Bulldogs players to watch out for in 2024 NFL draft ft. Brock Bowers

The Georgia Bulldogs have provided some of the top players in recent years and that is expected to continue in the 2024 NFL draft. They may have lost their national championship crown to Michigan, but remain one of the most influential programs.

While the defense has dominated among players who have come into the NFL from the Georgia Bulldogs in recent years, now it might be time for some offensive players to shine in the 2024 NFL draft.

Here are some of the top prospects from the school to keep an eye on in the draft.

Top 5 Georgia Bulldogs players in 2024 NFL draft

#5 - Sedrick Van Pran, C

One of the smartest centers in the 2024 NFL draft, Sedrick Van Pran can be a starting center from day one in the NFL. He has shown great aptitude and understanding of both running and passing plays that the Georgia Bulldogs ran in their scheme.

He is athletic and durable with phenomenal reach and blocking consistency. He is also a leader and a team captain, which is important for a position that consistently handles the ball and communicates with the quarterback on every snap.

He could be taken in the second or third round. Given the Philadelphia Eagles' penchant for hiring former Georgia Bulldogs players and Jason Kelce's retirement, Sedrick Van Pran could find a home there after the 2024 NFL draft.

#4 - Kamari Lassiter, CB

Kamari Lassiter is next up and any team that is looking for a great cornerback in the draft should not pass up on the Georgia Bulldogs player. He is exceptional in transitional quickness and can stay with wide receivers even on deep vertical routes.

But it is not just in man coverage where he excels. He is efficient in zone defense and can pass off receivers. Beyond his tracking ability, he is also an excellent tackler. A versatile player, he is comfortable on the perimeter on deep balls or short screens.

#3 - Ladd McConkey, WR

The 2024 NFL draft does not lack for great wide receivers. But even among that group, Ladd McConkey should feature right near the top. He is a great team player, who is as adept at catching the ball as he is in doing the dirty work blocking defenders on run plays.

He has a great initial burst that can help him create separation. He also has a good engine and can chase down long throws while his hand-eye coordination is second to none in terms of catching mechanics. There are some concerns regarding him when it comes to contested catches, but he can be a great weapon for any team.

Someone like the Buffalo Bills, for example, who are looking for a wide receiver in this year's draft, but are not high enough to get the likes of Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr., could consider someone like him.

#2 - Amarius Mims, OT

At 6-foot-8 and 340 lbs, Amarius Mims brings help to the offensive tackle position. A fine player, the Georgia Bulldog is expected to go in the first or second round of the draft.

His massive frame is complemented well by solid mechanics and athletic ability. He consistently blocks pass rushers and can move players to open up lanes. Any team looking for an upgrade on their offensive line cannot miss him.

#1 - Brock Bowers, TE

If the 2024 NFL draft has a generational talent in any position, it might be Brock Bowers. The Georgia Bulldogs star is undoubtedly the best tight end in the draft and may well become one of the greatest of all time. He certainly has the elite physical traits and athleticism necessary.

He stands at 6-foot-3 and 243 lbs and runs a 4.49 40-yard dash. Such stats make it very difficult to mark him. Add to it his catching ability, route running and blocking skills, he is almost a perfect player. Furthermore, he has a great understanding of schemes, brings infectious energy and competes for every scrap.

If he is drafted by the right team and coach, he could be a legend in the making.

Which Georgia Bulldog are you most excited about seeing in the NFL next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.