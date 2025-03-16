5 best individual seasons from Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receivers in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the greatest dynasties in modern NFL history. The Chiefs have dominated the past decade, and are perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Ad

A reason for the Chiefs' dominance is their ability to find top-notch wide receivers, and pair them with elite QBs. That has produced highlight reel plays and gaudy stats for both wideouts and QBs in Kansas City.

With that in mind, let's look at five of the finest individual seasons by wide receivers in Kansas City Chiefs history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Five best individual seasons from Chiefs’ wide receivers in NFL history

5. Tyreek Hill - 2017

Tyreek Hill is one of the greatest wide receivers of his era and excelled during his six-year stint in Kansas City. Hill's first season as the Chiefs WR1 is the first entry to this list.

Hill dispelled any notions of a sophomore slump by amassing a stat line of 75 catches, 1,183 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. His performances saw him ranked as the 40th-best player in the league by his peers.

Ad

4. Derrick Alexander - 2000

Long before Tyreek Hill came to town, there was Derrick Alexander. Alexander joined the Chiefs after stints with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

His best season during his four-year stint in Kansas City came in 2000. Alexander was phenomenal that year, amassing 74 catches, 1,391 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in 16 games. His receiving yards total ranks as the third most in Chiefs history behind Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Ad

3. Tyreek Hill - 2018

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes had their first full season as a duo in 2018. The pair combined to startling efficiency in the regular season.

Hill broke the Chiefs single season receiving yards record in 2018. He racked up 1,479 receiving yards to break the record previously held by Derrick Alexander. Hill added 12 receiving touchdowns and earned a second-team All-Pro nod as a wide receiver for his efforts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Dwayne Bowe - 2010

Dwayne Bowe spent eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The LSU Tigers product was the team's star wide receiver for the vast majority of his time in Kansas City.

Bowe had a career year in 2010 as he racked up a stat line of 72 catches, 1,162 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns in 16 games. He broke the team's record for receiving TDs in a season with his efforts. Bowe was named to the second-team All-Pro that season, and he earned the only Pro Bowl invite of his career.

Ad

1. Tyreek Hill - 2020

Tyreek Hill's 2020 season is the greatest performance by a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver in history. The perennial All-Pro pass catcher was deep in his bag that season.

Hill recorded 87 catches, 1,276 receiving yards and a team record-tying 15 receiving touchdowns. Hill earned a first-team All-Pro nod and Pro Bowl invite for his efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.