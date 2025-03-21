5 best kickers still available in 2025 Free Agency feat. Nick Folk and more

It's been a busy free agency window ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season. Teams are loading up on talent, and key players are getting paid major bucks to play the game.

With that being said, there are still a number of elite kickers currently unsigned. These kickers range from players at the tail end of their careers aiming for a short-term commitment to younger kickers looking to sign long-term deals.

Hence, with that in mind, let's look at five of the best kickers still available on the market.

Five best kickers still available in 2025 Free Agency

5. Matt Prater

Matt Prater most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 regular season. Prater is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the most accomplished kickers in the NFL.

However, he'll be 41 at the start of the 2025 regular season. Prater is an NFL icon as he holds the record for most 50+ yard field goals made in league history with 81. He could still get the job done on a fringe postseason contender. However, he must prove his fitness after suffering a torn meniscus in 2024.

4. Joey Slye

Joey Slye most recently appeared for the New England Patriots in the 2024 regular season. Slye has played for five teams in his professional football career.

He featured in six games in the 2024 season. Hence, the Patriots might look to bring him back for training camp and see whether he'll be able to get the starting job.

3. Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley suffered a torn hamstring on July 26, 2024. Be subsequently missed the entire 2024 season, and watched as the Detroit Lions lost the NFC championship game to eventual Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the injury, Michael Badgley looked poised to become one of the better kickers in the NFC. However, he must now prove his fitness ahead of the 2025 season before a team takes the chance on him.

2. Eddy Piñeiro

Eddy Piñeiro most recently played for the Carolina Panthers. Piñeiro appeared in ten games during the regular season for Dave Canales' side.

Piñeiro is an accurate kicker and held the best field goal percentage in the league for significant portions of 2024. He'll be a great addition to a franchise looking for kicker depth.

1. Nick Folk

Nick Folk is the most experienced kicker still available in free agency. Folk is fresh off a two-season stint with the Tennessee Titans.

Folk broke the Titans' single-season field goal percentage record in 2023 by making 96.7% of his kicks. He remains one of the most measured kickers in recent NFL history. He could be a decent addition to a team looking for an experienced kicker who'll thrive in high-pressure situations.

