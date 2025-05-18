5 best landing spots for Chris Olave if Saints decide to trade WR ft. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Olave has been the primary pass catcher in New Orleans since the Saints drafted him in 2022. The Ohio State Buckeyes product is one of the better wide receivers in the league when he's available.

With the 2025 season around the corner, there are trade rumors surrounding the New Orleans Saints WR1. Considering that, let's explore five top-notch landing spots for the Buckeyes product.

Five best landing spots for Chris Olave

#5 New York Jets

The New York Jets have a new coach, Aaron Glenn, and looking to end their long playoff drought in 2025. Olave's former Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson is on their roster as the WR1.

Hence, a move to the Jets could bring the Ohio State connection to the NFL. He would also get the chance to catch passes from former Buckeye Justin Fields, which could make for must-see TV in New York.

#4 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are building an exciting young offensive core ahead of the 2025 season. They have Kyler Murray at QB, Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver and Trey McBride at tight end.

The Cardinals could strengthen their core by trading for Chris Olave from the NFC. Olave fits the timeline of the Cardinals' stars and could reduce double teams on Marvin Harrison Jr.

#3 Cleveland Browns

Most of the buzz around the Cleveland Browns has been about their quarterback situation. However, the franchise has room for a game-changing wide receiver on its roster.

The Browns have Jerry Jeudy as their WR1. They could consider a trade for Chris Olave to take over the role or complement him in a stacked AFC.

#2 Tennessee Titans

The Titans just selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick of the 2025 draft. It's only right to surround him with elite receiving talent.

The franchise should consider bringing in Olave to start alongside Calvin Ridley. He would join a wide receiver room that also includes former Seattle Seahawks standout Tyler Lockett and fourth-round draft pick Elic Ayomanor.

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers

If Chris Olave is looking for a perennial playoff contender, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the ones to join. Even better, the Steelers just traded away starting wide receiver George Pickens.

A duo of Chris Olave and recent recruit DK Metcalf would be a nightmare for opponents. The Steelers should consider a trade ahead of the upcoming season.

