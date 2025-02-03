5 best landing spots for Javonte Williams heading into 2025 NFL free agency ft. Raiders

Javonte Williams has been a Denver Broncos man for four years. He was initially promising as a rookie, hitting 900 yards. He then injured his knee in his second season and has not been the same since.

While he did recover in 2023 for almost 800 rushing yards, he plummeted in 2024 to just over 500, with backup Jaleel McLaughlin, who had gone undrafted as a rookie, breathing down his neck. This led the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson to surmise that he will not be extended when his contract ends in March.

With that in mind, these teams may not mind putting out feelers for him.

5) New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants - Source: Getty

The New York Giants have suffered the consequences of alienating Saquon Barkley. After allowing him to walk to the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles, they picked out Devin Singletary as his replacement, and it did not go very well. Singletary struggled and was benched for rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., who broke out. He could now be at risk of being cut, and Williams could replace him.

4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

Najee Harris has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' main offensive weapon ever since they drafted him 24th overall in 2021. He has been nothing but monstrously productive, having at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four seasons.

However, with the organization seemingly unwilling to extend him, it seems as if he will be replaced by Jaylen Warren as the lead rusher. If so, there is a need for a credible backup, and Williams can be that man.

3) Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Rico Dowdle has become an enigma for the Dallas Cowboys. On one hand, he hit a thousand yards for the first time in his career - a rare bright spot for a floundering team, but that does not solve all their problems.

With Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook all but guaranteed to leave after sub-par performances, Jerry Jones needs to restock the running back corps. Could Javonte Williams be one of the new guys?

2) Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs are the most dominant team in the NFL, but that does not mean they do not have weaknesses.

Running back is easily the biggest problem they have. Isiah Pacheco was supposed to be the new "man" after hitting 1,700 yards in his first two seasons. But a leg injury robbed him of his effectiveness in Year 3.

Returnee Kareem Hunt has been great in relief, but he may leave after Super Bowl LIX. So Brett Veach has to think fast, and he may turn to a former rival.

1) Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Pete Carroll As Head Coach, John Spytek As General Manager - Source: Getty

Here it is, the best place for Javonte Williams to go to.

The Las Vegas Raiders easily had the worst ground game in the league, but things are looking up in 2025. They have a new head coach/general manager tandem in Pete Carroll and Jon Spytek, who are looking to remold the offense to their liking.

A new quarterback is obviously the priority, but running back should not be overlooked either. This may be the perfect opportunity for Williams to shine again.

