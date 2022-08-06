5 Best landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL season

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent as the 2022 NFL season quickly approaches. While he is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered during the Super Bowl, Beckham proved last year that he is fully capable of helping a team win. He recorded seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams last year, including in the playoffs, on his way to a Super Bowl ring.

Many NFL teams could benefit from signing Odell Beckham Jr. He would be a boost for any franchise. He will likely be wanting to join a potential Super Bowl contender, much like he did last year with the Rams.

Here are five landing spots that make sense:

#5 - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason with a need to upgrade their wide receivers. Instead, they went the other way. They traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, leaving themselves even more depleted at the position.

The Ravens have an extremely inexperienced group of wide receivers this year. Adding a solid veteran like Odell Beckham Jr. may be exactly what they need to take a step forward. He will likely be able to carve out a relatively large role in an offensive in need of receiving weapons.

#4 - Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster trades of the offseason. They acquired Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Their major upgrade at quarterback should elevate them from playoff contenders to Super Bowl contenders.

The Broncos took a hit during training camp when Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL injury. They now have a need at wide receiver, which is where Odell Beckham Jr. could come in.

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs shockingly traded away superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. They signed Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during free agency and Skyy Moore in the draft.

The Chiefs have opted to use a committee approach to replace the missing production since Hill's departure. They can continue with that philosophy by adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their high-powered passing game.

#2 - Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr.

The entire Los Angeles Rams organization has insisted for the entire 2022 NFL offseason that they would love to have Odell Beckham Jr. back. While they haven't signed him yet, a contract could well be on the way at some point.

Beckham Jr. was a late addition to the Rams last year after he was released by the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 season. They could take a similar approach this year by adding him to their roster later on, after he recovers from his ACL injury. Beckham Jr. took a paycut with the Rams last year, so it's possible he could do so again.

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers traded away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. This was one of the most shocking moves of the 2022 NFL offseason. They selected Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs during the 2022 NFL Draft but failed to add a proven veteran during free agency.

The Packers could potentially give a huge boost to their wide receivers by signing Odell Beckham Jr. He would give them an established weapon in the passing game, which they are currently missing. It's a move that could help them pursue a Super Bowl ring this year. It's as close as you can get to replacing the missing production from the Adams trade.

