5 best NFL landing spots for Marquette King ft. Chiefs

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 best NFL landing spots for Marquette King ft. Chiefs

5 best NFL landing spots for Marquette King ft. Chiefs

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 01, 2024 01:53 GMT
Vegas Vipers v Arlington Renegades
Vegas Vipers v Arlington Renegades

Marquette King, one of only a few black gridiron punters in the world, wants to return to the NFL, as he said in a recent social media video:

also-read-trending Trending

The current Arlington Renegade has not played in that league since he was released by the Denver Broncos a few weeks into the 2018 season. Before that, he had been a staple for the then-Oakland Raiders, making an All-Pro team but also drawing polarizing reactions for his flamboyance.

But which team will want him? Here are some candidates.

5) Denver Broncos

Marquette King as a Denver Bronco
Marquette King as a Denver Bronco

Is a return to Mile High in store for King?

His first stint with the Broncos did not go well, as he hurt his thigh and was gone. But with the team looking for experienced competition for free agent signing Trenton Gill, perhaps this will turn out for the better.

4) Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

Johnny Hekker will be a free agent after the 2024 season; and while he obviously still can go, there may be doubts about his desire to continue playing. After all, he has won a Super Bowl, appeared in another and been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler multiple times.

Marquette King, on the other hand? He may be hungry for more and the Panthers seem to be a good low-risk situation for him.

3) New York Jets

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons
New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons

Thomas Morstead is as experienced as they come when it comes to NFL punters. Like Hekker, he is a Super Bowl champion and has been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

If King wants to reestablish himself in the league, he will have to go through the current punting champion. The Jets already have the oldest QB tandem; maybe they go for the oldest competing punters as well.

2) Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp

The Bears have a couple of foreign punters, neither of whom has much NFL experience: Belgian Corliss Waitman and Australian Tory Taylor. Both seriously need someone who can push them to be better.

One name sticks out there, and it is "Marquette King". The man has much experience and many credentials, so he may be the mentor that either youngster needs.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Earlier this year, the Chiefs shocked fans when they ditched Tommy Townsend, a key contributor to their consecutive Super Bowl titles, for Matt Araiza, who has not played even a single down of professional football. After being out for so long, he needs someone who can push him.

Fortunately, King is there. He has been there and done that, and his experience will come in handy for someone who is technically a rookie.

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी