5 best NFL landing spots for Marquette King ft. Chiefs

Marquette King, one of only a few black gridiron punters in the world, wants to return to the NFL, as he said in a recent social media video:

The current Arlington Renegade has not played in that league since he was released by the Denver Broncos a few weeks into the 2018 season. Before that, he had been a staple for the then-Oakland Raiders, making an All-Pro team but also drawing polarizing reactions for his flamboyance.

But which team will want him? Here are some candidates.

5) Denver Broncos

Marquette King as a Denver Bronco

Is a return to Mile High in store for King?

His first stint with the Broncos did not go well, as he hurt his thigh and was gone. But with the team looking for experienced competition for free agent signing Trenton Gill, perhaps this will turn out for the better.

4) Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

Johnny Hekker will be a free agent after the 2024 season; and while he obviously still can go, there may be doubts about his desire to continue playing. After all, he has won a Super Bowl, appeared in another and been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler multiple times.

Marquette King, on the other hand? He may be hungry for more and the Panthers seem to be a good low-risk situation for him.

3) New York Jets

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons

Thomas Morstead is as experienced as they come when it comes to NFL punters. Like Hekker, he is a Super Bowl champion and has been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

If King wants to reestablish himself in the league, he will have to go through the current punting champion. The Jets already have the oldest QB tandem; maybe they go for the oldest competing punters as well.

2) Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp

The Bears have a couple of foreign punters, neither of whom has much NFL experience: Belgian Corliss Waitman and Australian Tory Taylor. Both seriously need someone who can push them to be better.

One name sticks out there, and it is "Marquette King". The man has much experience and many credentials, so he may be the mentor that either youngster needs.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Earlier this year, the Chiefs shocked fans when they ditched Tommy Townsend, a key contributor to their consecutive Super Bowl titles, for Matt Araiza, who has not played even a single down of professional football. After being out for so long, he needs someone who can push him.

Fortunately, King is there. He has been there and done that, and his experience will come in handy for someone who is technically a rookie.

