5 best NFL players who could be cut during the 2021 training camp 

NFL training camps begin in less than a month, and the clock is ticking down on some players' futures with their current teams. Most franchises are up against the salary cap, and front offices are looking for any cap relief they can get.

At the same time, the team management and the coaching staff don’t want to weaken their teams too much before the season gets underway in September.

So who could be the big-name casualties this NFL pre-season? And if cut, will the players be picked up by another team? Here are five high-profile players who could be cut during the upcoming NFL training camps.

#1 Zach Ertz

A few NFL seasons ago, it would have seemed unbelievable that the Philadelphia Eagles would ever cut their veteran star tight end. But the franchise is in the process of rebuilding, and long-time fan favorite Ertz's time could be up in the City of Brotherly Love.

There have been plenty of trade rumors involving Ertz, but so far, nothing has materialized. It now looks likely that the 30-year-old could be cut either during or immediately after training camp.

Ertz is coming off a down year with just 36 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown. By cutting him, the Eagles could save $8.5 million in cap space.

#2 Jordan Hicks

There were reports after the NFL draft that the Arizona Cardinals had given permission to linebacker Jordan Hicks to seek a trade. The 29-year-old veteran’s starting job looks likely to go to rookie Zaven Collins.

Last season, Hicks recorded 118 tackles and one interception, but so far, no team seems keen to trade for the veteran linebacker.

Hicks is still in the Cardinals' roster as things stand, but it seems likely he will be cut before the regular season begins in September. Arizona will have to eat $6 million in dead-cap costs if they cut him.

#3 Jack Doyle

It may be time to say goodbye to Colts' starting tight end Jack Doyle. The 31-year-old NFL veteran has never quite lived up to his potential. He is coming off a disappointing season in which he caught just 23 balls for 251 yards.

Indianapolis have a ready-made replacement in Mo Alie-Cox and promising rookie Kylen Granson to back Cox up.

By cutting Doyle, the Colts would save around $4 million and clear the way for the younger Alie-Cox, 27, and Granson, 23, to take on bigger roles in the offense this season.

#4 Jayon Smith

The Cowboy's linebacker has had an up and down NFL career. After Dallas drafted Micah Parsons at no. 12 overall, Smith's role in the Cowboys could be taken by the rookie.

While he made the Pro Bowl in 2019, Smith had a below-average 2020 campaign and could be a cap casualty come training camp.

Dallas could save $7.2 million by cutting Jaylon Smith, which would be a huge amount of money for a franchise looking to transform their defense.

#5 Jimmy Garoppolo

This would really shake things up in the NFL world. All the talk out of San Francisco is that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting QB for the 49ers this season. But what if Trey Lance outperforms Garropolo at training camp? Or the latter suffers an injury?

The Niners would save big if they decide to cut Jimmy G from their roster.

If they keep Garoppolo, they will be on the hook for $25.5 million. If they cut him, though, then only $2.8 million would go against the NFL salary cap for San Francisco. That’s a massive difference and food for thought for the 49ers' front office.

