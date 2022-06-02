Top 5 NFL QBs to have graced the cover of Madden

NFL fans worldwide are already excited about the new Madden 23 game, which should be released in August this year, and gracing the cover is a legend of the game: John Madden, who sadly passed away in late 2021.

Many of the NFL's best quarterbacks have graced Madden's cover over the years, and here are five of the best.

5 best NFL quarterbacks who have appeared on Madden covers

#5 - Drew Brees

Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees graced the cover of Madden 11 after fans voted for the future Hall of Famer to be the game's cover star.

Brees was first drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2001 before being traded to the Saints as the Chargers drafted Philip Rivers as their new starter.

Brees set all kinds of records with the Saints, winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice and leading the league in passing on seven occasions. He brought home the Saints' first and, to date, only Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XLIV. He was also named Super Bowl MVP and retired following the 2020 season with 80,358 passing yards to his name, as well as 571 touchdown passes with a career passer rating of 98.7.

#4 - Michael Vick

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

Michael Vick was the cover star of Madden 04. He was arguably the best player to ever play with in the video game. The Atlanta Falcons star was a menace in that game and was a menace on the field at the time, too. The NFL had never seen a quarterback scramble as well as Vick could.

He made four Pro Bowls throughout his career playing for the Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, his legacy was tarnished when he was found to be involved in a dogfighting ring, which led to jail time for him and a suspension from the NFL.

5 best NFL quarterbacks on Madden covers

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson graced the cover of Madden 21, coming off his outstanding MVP season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. In his first full season as a starter in the NFL, Lamar was electric, both passing and rushing, becoming the first player in NFL history to go over 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.

Lamar rushed for 1,206 yards in 2019, a record for NFL quarterbacks. Since then, he’s been solid but has dealt with some injury issues, especially in 2021. The Ravens will hope Lamar can return to his MVP level in 2022.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has appeared on the cover of Madden twice in his short career, by himself on Madden 20’s cover and with Tom Brady as joint cover stars on Madden 22’s cover. Mahomes has been arguably the best quarterback in football since taking over the helm in Kansas City in 2018, winning a Super Bowl and NFL MVP award for the Chiefs.

As a starter, Mahomes has a record of 50-13, passing for 151 touchdowns in just 63 games. He will look to continue this hot streak in 2022. However, he will have to do this without one of his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason.

#1 - Tom Brady

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has also appeared on the cover of Madden twice: first on the cover of Madden 18, then on the cover of Madden 22 along with Patrick Mahomes.

Brady is, of course, the most decorated player in NFL history, winning a record seven Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also shows no signs of slowing down after reversing his decision to retire from the NFL and announcing his intention to return to the league for the 2022 season.

