The 2022 NFL season is abstract right now. There are so many variables that will need to be determined between now and early September. It still feels like some moving parts are yet to reach their end destination.

This includes potential returns for Rob Gronkowski, Colin Kaepernick, and even Drew Brees that are yet to be sorted. Baker Mayfield is still on the Browns, and the Steelers, Falcons, and Panthers all need to decide who (youth or veterans) will be leading the offense come Week 1 under center.

All these TBD issues proved not to be enough to stop prognosticators from getting an idea of how things will shake out during the upcoming NFL schedule this fall.

Here are the 5 best NFL teams to watch out for in 2022, according to ESPN's computer-generated power index

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still a contender

#5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +7.4 FPI

Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa has single-handedly transformed their pro football franchise into a perennial superpower. Even before he got there, though, the potential for an offensive explosion was present. Jameis Winston went for over 5,100 passing yards and 33 passing TDs.

With the defense having been the focus of their past two drafts -- Tampa Bay took on defensive players with their top picks in both 2021 and 2022, both second-rounders -- the Buccaneers are a complete team.

Even though they bowed out in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs this past January and went through an offseason of having their franchise QB retire/unretire and their coach step down, the Bucs should have enough talent to remain a top-tier team.

The Chiefs should also remain a top NFL team

#4 - Kansas City Chiefs, +7.6 FPI

The Chiefs are another recent Super Bowl winner that isn't projected to lose their footing atop the NFL totem pole, according to ESPN's FPI Index Ratings and Rankings.

Though their road is a bit steeper, considering their improved AFC West division, head coach Andy Reid has had this team in four consecutive AFC Championship games.

Assuming Pat Mahomes can still play at the MVP level he has been, and the loss of Tyreek Hill's post-catch playmaking can be overcome, Kansas City should be able to, at least, crack Wild Card weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams could be repeat Super Bowl winners

#3 - Los Angeles Rams, +7.7 FPI

Finally rounding out the dialog regarding recent Super Bowl winners, we have the reigning, defending Super Bowl Champions from this past February, the Los Angeles Rams.

After making a simple switch at QB, the Rams finally met the ying to their elite defense's yang, and was able to use that balance to finally break through and win the city of Los Angeles a championship after a *checks notes* 20-month title draught.

The Rams remain a top contender, despite dealing Robert Woods to the Titans and still not re-signing Odell Beckham Jr. Clearly, Matthew Stafford is the main ingredient, paired with a stellar offensive line and a defense that provides more insurance than State Farm and Geico combined.

The Packers are one of the teams analysts are most bullish on

#2 - Green Bay Packers, +8.8 FPI

Like the Chiefs, the Packers are being given confidence from analysts that the loss of a star wideout won't undo the offense entirely. DaVante Adams was traded to the Raiders, and Jaire Alexander's recent contract extension may be a major catalyst as to why. Alexander is the highest-paid CB in the NFL, while Adams is one of the league's highest-grossing WRs. They couldn't coexist on a salary cap sheet.

What the media should be bullish on is Aaron Rodgers' ability to transcend the talent around him and lead this team deep in the postseason. It's only gotten him so far as of yet, having made just one run to the Super Bowl amid four trips to the NFC Championship game. Christian Watson is being relied on to be his new WR1, and if Sammy Watkins is still anything close to an elite receiver, this group may be capable of cashing in on sky-high expectations.

The Bills could finally see the culmination of year's of shrewd roster building

#1 - Buffalo Bills, +9.4 FPI

The Bills could finally see the culmination of several movements that have been in the ether since 2018. Buffalo's roster management -- be it through clever navigation of the NFL Draft or through free agency -- has gotten them to the point where they are both the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl and be the No. 1 team in ESPN's 2022 Football Power Index ratings and rankings.

Seth Walder @SethWalder 2022 Football Power Index ratings and rankings!



The rating itself indicates approximately how much better or worse -- in points -- that team is predicted to be, relative to an average NFL team on a neutral field.



It is a predictive rating. 2022 Football Power Index ratings and rankings! The rating itself indicates approximately how much better or worse -- in points -- that team is predicted to be, relative to an average NFL team on a neutral field. It is a predictive rating. https://t.co/9oDRKm8nKR

Given the money they just paid Stefon Diggs and the money Josh Allen will be owed throughout the 2020s, the time is now for the Bills Mafia to finally see their team hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 21st century.

