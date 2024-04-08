5 best Notre Dame players to watch out for in the 2024 NFL Draft ft. Sam Hartman

Notre Dame has long been considered a hotbed for NFL prospects. Even as it constantly fails to make, let alone win, the national title game, players from the Fighting Irish continue to impress the scouts as some of the best available in the lot.

Among the school's current alums in the NFL, there is a veritable list of All Pros and Pro Bowlers, from offense (Kyren Williams, Zack Martin, Ronnie Stanley, and Quenton Nelson) to defense (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Harrison Smith, Julian Love, and Kyle Hamilton).

This next batch of soon-to-be former Fighting Irishmen should hopefully follow in their footsteps.

Top 5 Notre Dame Players in 2024 NFL Draft

5) Audric Estime

Running back is not a particularly rich position in the 2024 NFL Draft, with no prospect expected to be a first-round pick. But Audric Estime is still one to watch.

Initially backing up Kyren Williams as a freshman, he got extended time in 2022, even scoring double-digit touchdowns. But he did not break out until 2023, when he hit 1,000 yards.

The 5'11", 227-lb rusher is both a cerebral and brutal player who has a knack for finding defensive holes, which he will happily exploit.

4) Cam Hart

Cam Hart is the only defensive player on this list, and yet that should not be a knock against him.

Notre Dame has produced effective defensive backs (mainly safeties) who can contain the most prolific of playmakers. Hart is slightly different; being a cornerback, he still possesses a well-rounded game.

He can both take down receivers one-on-one and cover the zone, denying yards after a catch.

3) Blake Fisher

If there is anything that Notre Dame has become known for lately, it is creating top offensive linemen. As mentioned before, Zack Martin, Ronnie Stanley, and Quenton Nelson are some of the top entities.

Now there is a new pair of Fighting Irish who could join/succeed them in the future. The first of them is Blake Fisher.

Initially playing left tackle as a rookie, he suffered a knee injury in his first game, but returned for the bowl period. He was eventually moved to the right side to make way for Joe Alt, and he continued to excel, eventually contributing to Audric Estime's 2023 1,000-yard breakout.

Fisher is a big guy, at 6'6" and 310 lbs, he has the strength and footwork to catch opposing rushers.

2) Joe Alt

Speaking of Joe Alt, he may very well be a top blindside protector of the 2024 class.

At 6'8" and 322 pounds, he is massive, which he put to good use in his final college season. He helped Sam Hartman hit a 9-3 record with over 2,500 passing yards and almost 25 touchdowns while also creating space for Audric Estime.

It is also a size that will appeal to NFL teams, whether they are drafting a rookie QB or bolstering the line behind a veteran.

1) Sam Hartman

And of course, who can forget Sam Hartman, "the man with the hair of John Wick and the beard of Ryan Reynolds" - or at least that was what one fan said during his drills at the Combine.

Keeping these aspects aside, he barely counts as a Notre Dame star, as he spent his first five years with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before transferring to boost his stock.

Still, he performed admirably at 2,689 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in the 2023 season, potentially putting him as at worst a late Day 2 pick.