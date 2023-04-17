5 best number one overall picks in NFL Draft history ft. Peyton Manning

Despite NFL scouts and analysts spending months determining the best players in the upcoming draft, there's no guarantee that the top pick will go on to be great.

There have been way too many instances of the number one overall pick not working out, such as JaMarcus Russell or David Carr.

While the players selected with the top pick don't always work out, there have been times where teams have hit home run picks, taking players who changed the face of the franchise for a generation.

NFL Draft best number one picks

#5 - Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman with Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys took QB Troy Aikman out of UCLA with the first overall pick back in 1989. He would go on to to be one of the most successful players of the 1990s, winning three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP.

Aikman was voted to six Pro Bowls during his career, passing for 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Terry Bradshaw at the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Taken first overall by the Steelers back in 1970, Terry Bradshaw became the first QB to win four Super Bowls, and was one of the best in his position during his career.

Bradshaw was an excellent game manager and had multiple 300-yard passing games in those Super Bowl victories. He was a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 1989.

#3 - John Elway

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

John Elway was one of the best number one overall picks ever, but not for the team who drafted him. He refused to play for Baltimore, who drafted him anyway, before trading him to the Denver Broncos for a plethora of players and draft capitol.

Elway went on to become one of the best players in Broncos history, winning two Super Bowl titles to cap of his legendary career. He also made nine Pro Bowls and was voted MVP in 1987.

#2 - Bruce Smith

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

The all-time NFL leader in sacks is well worthy of a spot on this list. The Buffalo Bills took Bruce Smith as the first overall pick back in 1985, and it proved to be an inspired selection.

Smith went on to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice and was voted All-Pro 10 times. He also made it to 11 Pro Bowls and was voted into the 1980s and 1990s NFL All-Decade teams. His 200 career sacks are still an NFL record to this day, with Von Miller (123.5) the closest active player to beating the record.

#1 - Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

One of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play constitutes a successful first overall NFL Draft selection. Manning was taken first overall by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to have one of the most legendary careers ever.

Manning won two Super Bowl rings, as well as winning five NFL MVP awards. He was also voted All-Pro 10 times and made 14 Pro Bowls. He also bowed out on top as he led the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 in his final NFL game and was a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection in 2021.

