5 best player props to bet on Super Bowl 58

The Super Bowl is the most popular sporting event to bet on each year. One of the biggest reasons is the high-stakes format of a singular game to determine a champion for an entire season.

This also usually leads to it being the most-watched individual television program each year, contributing to additional betting action due to the massive amount of spectators.

In addition to simply wagering on one of the teams to win, player props are a popular thing to bet on during the big game. For this year's Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, here are five of the best player prop bets to consider taking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Super Bowl 58 player prop bets

49ers vs Chiefs

#1 - Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD (-130)

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks during the NFL playoffs so far. They allowed Aaron Jones to exceed 100 yards in their first game and followed that up by allowing three rushing touchdowns to the Detroit Lions.

This makes Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown and a solid player prop to bet on, especially considering he has scored seven in his past seven games.

#2 - Brandon Aiyuk under 64.5 receiving yards (-110)

L'Jarius Sneed has been one of the most reliable lockdown cornerbacks in the NFL this season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He often matches up in man coverage with no safety help and still hasn't allowed a touchdown or 100-yard receiver all season.

Sneed is expected to follow Brandon Aiyuk for most of the game, making for a solid under bet to target in the Super Bowl.

#3 - Kyle Juszczyk over 3.5 receiving yards (-110)

The low receiving total for Kyle Juszczyk probably means he will need just one reception to hit the over. In the nine games he received a target in the passing game this year, he went over his total eight times, including in four of his past six games overall.

When these two teams faced off in the Super Bowl four years ago, he had more than ten times this total, recording 39 receiving yards on three receptions.

#4 - Christian McCaffrey over 17.5 carries (-125)

The Chiefs rank as the third-best passing defense and fifth-worst rushing defense, based only on their EPA metric. This means that head coach Kyle Shanahan, who loves to run the football anyway, will likely choose to feed Christian McCaffrey as much as possible.

He already has 37 carries in his two playoff games this year and has gone over this carry total in six of his past nine games.

#5 - Patrick Mahomes over 14.5 rushing yards (-180)

In his 17 career playoff games, Patrick Mahomes has rushed for at least 15 yards in 11 of them. This includes all three postseason games this season and eight of his past ten playoff games.

When he faced the 49ers in Super Bowl 54, he rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown, so history suggests he could be looking for scrambling opportunities.