5 best players eligible for Hall of Fame nomination in 2025 feat. Eli Manning

An entirely different category of Pro Football Hall of Fame honorees was announced during the NFL Honors on Thursday night. It's worthwhile to wonder who will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025.

A player must have retired from the league for five years to be eligible for Hall of Fame induction. The five all-time great NFL players we have included in this article include two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning, excellent linebacker Terrell Suggs, clutch running back Marshawn Lynch and two other first-ballot Hall of Fame superstars on both sides of the ball.

Top five eligible Hall of Fame players in 2025

#1 QB Eli Manning

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning guided the New York Giants to two thrilling victories over the New England Patriots in the championship game during his time in the league. He won those two Super Bowls with memorable and impactful plays in the closing minutes.

Being one of only 13 signal-callers in NFL history to win two Super Bowl titles and one of six to win two MVP awards in the Super Bowl is Manning's strongest argument for being inducted into the Hall of Fame first time of asking.

Furthermore, he beat Tom Brady, widely regarded as the best quarterback of all time, in both championships. Even though Brady and the Patriots dominated during Manning's playing days, he still beat them twice on the grandest stage.

As far as passing yards and passing touchdowns go, Manning is among the top 10 all time. He was also incredibly reliable — during his 16-year career, he participated in 210 games without injury.

#2 LB Luke Kuechly

The Carolina Panthers are among the NFL's more recent teams, founded less than 30 years ago. Nevertheless, the franchise still boasts some of the best players in NFL history, including Julius Peppers, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday on the first ballot.

Luke Kuechly, another Panthers legend, will have the opportunity to join the first ballot of the Hall of Fame next year. He became an instant star in his first professional season after being selected ninth overall in the 2012 draft.

He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in his first year as a pro. He won the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year title, made seven Pro Bowls, waas named in five first-team All-Pros and two second-team All-Pros and included on the NFL 2010 All-Decade Team.

It's fair to say that the 32-year-old made a name for himself in the eight seasons he spent in the league. He was possibly the most effective defensive player in the league during his time in Carolina. That makes him a strong contender for the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2025.

#3 G Marshall Yanda

Marshall Yanda was a member of the Baltimore Ravens during his 13-year playing career, winning one Super Bowl and making eight Pro Bowls. He was the ideal representation of everything the franchise stood for during his time.

Yanda was selected to six straight Pro Bowls from 2011 to 2016, solidifying his reputation as one of the league's finest guards at the time. Additionally, he was unanimously chosen for the NFL 2010 All-Decade Team.

Yanda's record makes him unquestionably worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame. After 13 seasons, he concluded his career at the top of the game. He was a seven-time All-Pro apart from eight Pro Bowls.

#4 RB Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch was a member of the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders during his 12 NFL seasons.

He was selected for one All-Pro team and garnered five Pro Bowl nods. His coach referred to him as a beast when he was younger because he was so skilled, earning him the moniker Beast Mode, which he took on for himself.

Following two seasons where he led the league in rushing touchdowns, in 2013 and 2014, Lynch recorded a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVIII, helping the Seahawks capture their first championship.

Lynch announced his retirement at the end of the 2019 season. He's one of 31 backs in NFL history to tally over 10,000 career rushing yards.

#5 LB Terrell Suggs

Terrell Suggs was one of the league's best players during his 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 of which he played with the Baltimore Ravens.

Suggs was the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he was named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year. With Ray Lewis and Ed Reed on the same team as him in 2011, Suggs was voted the Defensive Player of the Year.

Suggs is a seven-time member of the Pro Bowl, also registering 139 sacks and seven interceptions.

Suggs beat the San Francisco 49ers in both his Super Bowl wins: in 2012 with the Ravens and in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He ranks first all time in tackles for a loss and eighth in sacks in the NFL.