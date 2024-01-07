5 best players Panthers can add in offseason to help Bryce Young feat. Tee Higgins

It has not been the season anyone imagined for Bryce Young. Once considered the top QB in the draft, the Carolina Panthers made him just that after trading up and it was truthfully gone downhill since then. The offense they constructed, as well as the coaching staff, has been abysmal. Young has shown flashes, but there's simply nothing around him to provide any sort of assistance.

Many fans are noticing this as the season goes on. Receivers can't catch on the rare instance when they do get open. The offensive line can't block anyone, giving Young no time. It's the league's worst offense (partially because of what they gave up to get Young), and it needs a lot of help to get the former Heisman winner on track again.

How the Panthers can help Bryce Young

5) Trade for Jerry Jeudy

While Jerry Jeudy is not the top wideout he was expected to be, he's a solid player. The added benefit is that he won't cost a ton. The Carolina Panthers can move for him and form a wide receiver room that involves Jeudy as a three behind veteran Adam Thielen and another wide receiver we'll mention below. That would go a long way towards helping Bryce Young.

4) Sign Andrus Peat

Andrus Peat could help protect Bryce Young

The interior of the offensive line has been a revolving door. Both starting guards have missed basically the entire season. Both backup guards have been injured as well. They're rolling with third and fourth-string guys, so talent and depth here is key. That will help the tackles, where Taylor Moton has been great and Ikem Ekwonu showed promise in 2022. Andrus Peat is relatively young and is the best interior lineman on the market.

3) Draft Cade Stover

Bryce Young could throw to Cade Stover

The star tight end out of Ohio State could be a nice addition to the Panthers offense. He could be a third or fourth round player, which the Panthers can afford. Their tight end room, led by Hayden Hurst, is pretty bad, so getting someone who can learn from the vet Hurst and become their go to guy is a move they need to make.

2) Draft Keon Coleman

Bryce Young could be aided by Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman's draft stock is falling, which could be important for the Panthers. They can draft a wide receiver to pair with Jonathan Mingo as young receivers to grow with Bryce Young. If they can't make a splash in free agency, Coleman is someone who needs to be on their radar in the draft. If they had their first pick, they'd take Marvin Harrison Jr., but they don't, so they'll have to be creative and lucky.

1) Sign Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is the single player the Panthers should be focusing on. He's a dynamic playmaker who can stretch the field and is reliable to both get open and catch the ball, something the Panthers receivers are not. He's also very young at just 25 years old, so he could be the future WR1 in Carolina. That's something Bryce Young desperately needs. He'll be expensive, but it shouldn't matter.