5 best plays from Monday Night Football - September 13th, 2021 

Monday Night Football's opening game was as wild of an ending as sports fans could hope for. The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders began the game with some sloppy play. It wasn't until the fourth quarter and overtime that the offenses began to hit their strides.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Ravens were winning 17-10. Neither passing offense had looked efficient up to that point. But in the fourth quarter, the Raiders found their groove and outscored Baltimore 17 to 10. Overtime ended with 3:39 left after Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones scored the game-winning touchdown. Monday Night Football delivered a nail-biting finish in Week 1.

Five best plays from Monday Night Football

#1 – Zay Jones' game-winning touchdown

Jones had only one reception for 15 yards before catching the game-winner. The Ravens blitzed Derek Carr on second and 14 when the Raiders were within field goal range. Carr delivered the ball before the rush got to him. Jones beat Marlon Humphrey in single coverage for a score that sent Raiders fans home happy. Now that's the way to kick off your new stadium on Monday Night Football.

#2 – Carl Nassib's forced fumble that set up the Jones TD drive

Before Jones had his touchdown, the Ravens had the ball with over four minutes left. Nassib came off the right side completely unblocked and stripped Lamar Jackson. Jackson fumbled it, which set up the Raiders' game-winning drive. Nassib had a breakout game on Monday Night Football. Crosby had nine pressures, eight QB hits and two sacks. Crosby is officially on breakout watch.

#3 – Derek Carr to Darren Waller TD that tied the game in the fourth quarter

The Raiders had mixed results in the red zone on Monday Night Football. They were three of six but converted on the trip that mattered most. The Ravens sent a four-man rush, and Carr got the ball out quickly to Darren Waller. Waller caught the ball at the four-yard line with two Ravens sandwiched between him. Waller was too strong and was able to spin through their tackles to tie the game.

#4 – Jackson completes a deep pass to Sammy Watkins in the fourth quarter

Jackson was inconsistent when passing in the pocket on Monday Night Football. But on a second-and-five play in the fourth quarter, Jackson threw his best pass of the day. Sammy Watkins found himself covered by linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski and was able to blow by him. Jackson threw a beautiful spiral that Watkins secured for 49 yards. This set up a Latavius Murray running touchdown.

#5 – Jackson shows magical escape moves on a TD pass

Lamar Jackson showed on Monday Night Football why he's one of the best at escaping pressure. Nassib was close to bringing Jackson down on this play. At one point there were three Raiders who had a chance to get him. Jackson ran away from them and threw a dart to Marquise Brown in the back of the end-zone. Brown took a step ahead of Tre'Von Moehrig and caught a touchdown that put them up 14-0.

Edited by Samuel Green