5 best QBs still available in free agency before 2025 NFL Draft feat. Aaron Rodgers and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is a few weeks away, and it's a great chance for quarterback-needy teams to draft their shot callers of now and the future. This year's draft has two potential Day 1 starters and a handful of decent developmental prospects.

With that in mind, let's look at five veteran QBs that could still do a job in the NFL.

5 best QBs still available in free agency before NFL Draft

5. Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder's career has gone as projected. Entering the league, Ridder was seen as a potential plus-caliber starter, and the Atlanta Falcons seemed confident of developing him into just that.

However, Ridder failed to impress in his one-year stint as the undisputed starter. A mixed season with the Las Vegas Raiders sees Ridder still searching for a new team ahead of this year's draft. It's anyone's guess where the Cincinnati product will end up.

4. Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is fresh off a one-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he backed up Patrick Mahomes. It's his third straight season as a veteran backup for a team with deep postseason aspirations.

Wentz is a couple of years removed from his Pro Bowl prime with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there's still enough arm talent there to work as a backup for a franchise with genuine Super Bowl aspirations.

3. Drew Lock

Drew Lock was part of the quarterback carousel in New York in 2024. He played in eight games as the Giants had a revolving door of quarterbacks in yet another disappointing season.

However, the Giants have since signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, plus there are rumors that they could still draft Shedeur Sanders. Hence, there was no need for Lock on the roster, and he's still searching for a landing spot just a few weeks before the NFL draft.

2. Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is just a year removed from winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. Despite being over 40, Flacco is a solid veteran presence and a decent passer of the ball.

Of course, it's important to note that he regressed in 2024 while playing for the Indianapolis Colts. However, with the team's offensive line, it's hard to place blame on the Super Bowl XLVII MVP.

1. Aaron Rodgers

The future Hall of Famer is arguably the most valuable free agent in the league. The fact that Rodgers remains unsigned so close to the draft is rather head-scratching.

Rodgers is a four-time MVP, one-time Super Bowl MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. He has four first-team All-Pro nods and one second-team All-Pro nod and is the league's career passer rating leader. He should be on an active roster before Week 1.

