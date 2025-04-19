5 best RB draft classes in NFL history feat. the 1983 class

We all know that every NFL Draft class brings its own talent. For this year's class, arguably the most loaded position is the running back position, with both excellent starting and depth options.

Elite running backs can alter the course of games, as was evident in the 2024 season. Although it may be challenging to predict which rushers could go on to have Hall of Fame careers before the draft, certain drafts from the past have yielded extraordinarily gifted running backs.

Let's examine five of the best-ever running back classes in NFL Draft history:

The top five RB classes in NFL Draft history

#5 - 2008 Draft Class

The 2008 NFL Draft saw the selection of five running backs in the first round. That was the most rookie running backs selected in the first round of the draft since 2000.

Future star rushers like Ray Rice, Matt Forte, Jamaal Charles, Peyton Hillis, Tim Hightower and Justin Forsett were also selected in the later rounds of that year's draft. They would go on to play important roles to play for their clubs during their careers.

Chris Johnson, who was selected in the first round by the Tennessee Titans, was perhaps the best rusher in his draft class. He led the league in rushing with 2,006 yards in 2009 and was selected to the First Team All-Pro while also winning the Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Two other noteworthy performers from that class are Jonathan Stewart, who had a Pro Bowl season in 2015, and Jamaal Charles, who participated in four Pro Bowls and recorded five seasons with rushing yards above 1,000.

#4 - 1983 Draft Class

The 1983 draft is frequently hailed as the best ever, due to six quarterbacks, including Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Dan Marino and John Elway, being selected in the first round.

However, the significance of the 1983 selection extends beyond its quarterbacks, as it also yielded exceptional running backs who played pivotal roles in Super Bowl victories.

RB Eric Dickerson, the second overall pick in that year's draft, led the league in rushing on four occasions during his 11-year career and set an NFL record with 2,105 rushing yards in 1984.

The Seattle Seahawks picked running back Curt Warner with the third overall pick. He recorded 6,844 rushing yards and 56 rushing touchdowns and played a key role in the Hawks' ascent to postseason contention.

Second-round pick Roger Craig (4× Pro Bowler), first-round pick James Jones and first-round pick Gary Anderson (one-time Pro Bowler) are also noteworthy contributors.

#3 - 1990 Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith was the best of six running backs selected in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He led the league in rushing yards four times throughout his 15-year career, winning Rookie of the Year in his first year. He's also the league's all-time top rusher, among other honors.

Alongside Smith, Rodney Hampton, who was selected to two Pro Bowls and finished the 1990 season with a 13–3 regular season record, was also drafted by the New York Giants in the first round. He also had a major influence in the league and helped the Giants win the Super Bowl in January 1991.

Fifth-round pick Barry Foster (2× Pro Bowler), seventh-round pick Johnny Johnson (1× Pro Bowler), fourth-round pick Chris Warren (3× Pro Bowler), second-round pick Harold Green (1× Pro Bowler) and second-round pick Leroy Hoard (1× Pro Bowler) are other noteworthy RB contributors from that draft.

#4 - 1995 Draft Class

A collection of power rushers from the 1995 NFL Draft class went on to play a significant role in their teams' offensive success. Additionally, this is the only draft since the AFL-NFL merger that produced two different running backs who were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Curtis Martin, who was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 1995 draft, ran for more than 1,000 yards in 10 of his 11 NFL seasons. After a career that included five Pro Bowl selections and one Offensive Player of the Year award, Martin was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

The second rusher who got inducted to the Hall of Fame from that class is Terrell Davis, who was taken by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round. He only played for seven years in the league, but that was enough to see him earn two Super Bowl rings, one Super Bowl MVP, one NFL MVP, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year and two NFL rushing touchdown leader.

Tyrone Wheatley and Napoleon Kaufman didn't quite have great careers but were also notable contributors in the NFL. Wheatley earned a Super Bowl championship with the Oakland Raiders in 2002, while Kaufman rushed for over 1,000 yards twice and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1997.

#1 - 1957 Draft Class

Three of the first six selections in this year's draft were running backs, two of whom eventually achieved induction into the Hall of Fame.

The sixth overall pick in 1957 was Jim Brown, who's regarded by some as the best player in NFL history. Throughout his career, he averaged over 100 yards of rushing per game and was selected to the First-Team All-Pro team in eight of his nine seasons. Brown was selected to the Pro Bowl every year he played in the league and also won three NFL MVP awards before getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

Paul Hornung, one of the key offensive components of a Packers team that won the first-ever Super Bowl and four other NFL titles, was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the first overall pick. Moreover, he was selected to the First Team All-Pro thrice and led the NFL in scoring three times. He was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Jon Arnett, the second overall pick, also had a great career but wasn't elected into the Hall of Fame. Before his productivity took a hit late on due to persistent knee problems, he enjoyed an impressive run to start his career, getting five consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1957 to 1961.

