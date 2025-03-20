5 best RBs Chiefs should target in 2025 NFL draft feat. Cam Skattebo and more

The Kansas City Chiefs are just over a month removed from their 2025 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid's team is likely looking for ways to reload ahead of another shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

With the NFL draft around the corner, the Chiefs could be on the lookout for a new running back. While the former Super Bowl champs have Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, it may not be a bad idea to stock up on talent in the position.

Let's look at five of the best RBs that Kansas City should target in the draft.

Five best RBs Chiefs should target in 2025 NFL draft

5. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Dylan Sampson thrived in Tennessee's run offense in the 2024 college football season. The shifty RB was an elite red zone threat for the Vols.

Sampson's biggest flaw is his limitation as a pass catcher as he only amassed 40 catches in his collegiate football career. The Chiefs could use him as a red zone back and he could be available on Day 3.

4. Brashard Smith, Southern Methodist

Brashard Smith enjoyed a breakout season in his only year with Southern Methodist. Smith racked up 1,332 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024.

It's important to note that he accumulated just 947 yards from scrimmage during his three-year stint with the Miami Hurricanes. Kansas City could be getting an RB with fresh legs and impressive skill if it selects Smith in the later rounds.

3. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

The Kansas City Chiefs already have a Texas Tech legend on their offense. Why not add another via the 2025 draft? Tahj Brooks is the Red Raiders' all-time leading rusher and a high-upside talent.

Brooks had 3,038 rushing yards and 27 TDs in the last two seasons. He could be a solid safety blanket for Patrick Mahomes for the best half-decade. Brooks could also be available in the fifth round.

2. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Kaleb Johnson is the reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year. He is a finesse runner and high-yardage threat when playing behind a competent offensive line.

Johnson recorded 1,537 rushing yards and 21 TDs in 2024. He could function as a backup RB for the Chiefs in their next Super Bowl push. He'll likely still be available in the second or third round.

1. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Cam Skattebo may be the most talked about RB in this year's draft class not named Ashton Jeanty. He was excellent in the 2024 regular season but took it a notch further in the expanded College Football Playoff.

His 143 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and a 42-yard touchdown pass performance versus the Texas Longhorns is a great advertisement for his versatile skill set. Skattebo could be Kansas City's RB1 from day one and could be available in the second round.

