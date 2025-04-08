5 best RBs still available in free agency before 2025 NFL Draft feat. J. K. Dobbins and more

The 2025 NFL draft is around the corner, and it'll serve as an opportunity for teams to stock up on RB talent. This year's draft is regarded as the deepest at the running back position in recent memory.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five veteran running backs who are still available via free agency and see their prospects of getting a job before the new players arrives.

5 best RBs still available in free agency before NFL Draft

5. Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams is two seasons removed from being the league's rushing touchdowns leader. Williams earned the honor while playing for the Detroit Lions, but subsequently signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

However, his time with the Saints wasn't as productive as both parties would have liked, and he was released on March 4. Williams is now searching for a new franchise ahead of the 2025 season. A team that needs a proven goal-line touchdown threat could pick him up ahead of the upcoming season.

4. Cam Akers

Cam Akers is one of the youngest players still available via free agency. He spent the first three seasons of his professional football career with the Los Angeles Rams before playing for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.

The Florida State Seminoles product is a Super Bowl champion, but has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He'll need to prove his fitness before a new team takes a chance on him.

3. Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards spent the first six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He performed admirably when on the gridiron, but his injury issues limited his productivity for the most part.

Edwards spent the 2024 season with the Chargers but was let go after a mixed campaign. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up for the 2025 regular season.

2. Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb is arguably the most accomplished running back in the free agent market. Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro selection and a certified Cleveland Browns legend.

However, a horrific injury sustained in 2023 threatened to end his career. Chubb returned in 2024 to mixed performances, and he's since entered free agency for the first time in his career. There are rumors of him returning to Cleveland on a reduced salary and in a potential backup role.

1. J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has spent his entire career playing for the Harbaughs. He spent his first four seasons as a pro playing for John Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens, and the 2024 season for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dobbins is a sensational runner, but injuries have blighted his career. Like Gus Edwards, proving that he'll be able to stay fit for an entire season is the only thing stopping him from earning a new contract.

