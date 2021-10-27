5 best reactions from Tom Brady on his Manningcast appearance 

Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on their "Manningcast" show on Monday Night Football in one of the most anticipated segments. He reminisced about old times and spoke fondly of his rivalry with both Eli and Peyton Manning. He also dished out his own perspective on what is going on with his career. Overall, Tom Brady sitting down with the Manning brothers made for great television and here are some of the best nuggets.

Best Tom Brady reactions on "Manningcast"

#1 - Tom Brady and his 600th TD pass ball

Tom Brady threw for his 600th touchdown against the Chicago Bears this week and Mike Evans, the receiver who caught the ball, promptly handed it over to one of the fans. It took a lot of haggling to retrieve the ball, which Tom Brady confirmed on "Manningcast" was now with him. "Manningcast" also became the forum on which Brady announced that he would also be personally giving the fan some cryptocurrency for agreeing to part with the ball.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano A fan returned Tom Brady his 600th TD football, valued at ~$500k.In exchange, he received:

· 2 signed Brady jerseys & a helmet

· Signed Mike Evans jersey & cleats

· 2 season tickets for 2yrs

· $1k credit to the Bucs storeBrady also gave him a Bitcoin.

https://t.co/PViMywobVW

#2 - Tom Brady's rivalry preference between Manning brothers

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had a legendary rivalry. They were the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. There is a healthy respect between them and Tom Brady alluded to the fact on ManningCast, while also subtly reminding Peyton that he had the upper hand in their rivalries. But with true wit, he also outlined that Eli had the better of him, which elicited a chuckle from both brothers and a response from the younger Manning.

NFL @NFL @EliManning Brady enjoyed playing against Peyton "much more.""I enjoyed all those games, Tom." -Eli 😭📺: ESPN2 @TomBrady Brady enjoyed playing against Peyton "much more.""I enjoyed all those games, Tom." -Eli 😭📺: ESPN2 @TomBrady @EliManning https://t.co/ucaNBA2aOp

#3 - Tom Brady is done playing in the cold

Tom Brady made a name for himself playing in the harsh winters of New England when he was with the Patriots. Opposing quarterbacks could not handle the weather as well as Tom Brady could. But on the show, Tom Brady made the frank admission that he was done playing in cold weather and enjoys being in the Tampa Bay sunshine with the Buccaneers.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Tom Brady on MNF ManningCast talking cold weather: "Screw that, I never want to deal with that again." 😅 Tom Brady on MNF ManningCast talking cold weather: "Screw that, I never want to deal with that again." 😅 https://t.co/hLj2dnExxG

#4 - Tom Brady's disdain for defense

Tom Brady has no love for defensive plays, even though it was arguably the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive performance that helped beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game on the way to the Super Bowl win earlier this year. On the show, Brady used an unflattering metaphor of dogs chasing cars to describe defenses.

Rob Lopez @r0bato Tom Brady on defensive players:"have you ever been in some of the defensive meeting rooms? You wonder why they play defense and after 2 minutes you're like 'yep they could never be an offensive player""defense is kinda like a dog chasing a car..." Tom Brady on defensive players:"have you ever been in some of the defensive meeting rooms? You wonder why they play defense and after 2 minutes you're like 'yep they could never be an offensive player""defense is kinda like a dog chasing a car..." https://t.co/VL6J0yUhHF

#5 - Poking Peyton for his pauch

Tom Brady is fit and fine and playing as good as he ever has at the age of 44. He couldn't help but take a dig at Peyton Manning on his own show, highlighting how he seemed to have let himself go.

ESPN @espn "That jersey on Peyton is looking a little tighter than I remember."Tom Brady with the jokes tonight 😂 "That jersey on Peyton is looking a little tighter than I remember."Tom Brady with the jokes tonight 😂 https://t.co/VrIVJrGoz7

Edited by Piyush Bisht