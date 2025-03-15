5 best remaining CBs in 2025 NFL free agency feat. Mike Hilton

The 2025 NFL free agency market is open and the 32 teams have been busy conducting business to bolster their respective squads. However, there are still a handful of free-agent cornerbacks who are without contracts this offseason.

For a few teams, the cornerbacks listed below can add some genuine quality in defense.

Listing 5 best CBs remaining in 2025 NFL free agency

NFL: Former Houston Texans CB Jeff Okudah- Source: Getty

#5. Jeff Okudah

Okudah played the 2024 season with the Houston Texans but struggled with injuries. He played six regular season games, recording nine tackles and one pass defended.

Okudah is quick and strong, which are attributes that can help him find a new team before the 2025 season. The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly keeping an eye on the cornerback.

#4. Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel became a free agent after four years with the LA Chargers. He played four games in his final season with the team, after suffering a shoulder injury.

Samuel reportedly visited the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, but it remains to be seen whether a deal will materialize between the two parties.

#3. Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore enters the free agency on the back of one season with the Minnesota Vikings. He is considered one of the top free agents this offseason.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and also won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2019. The 13-year veteran still has enough in the tank to deal with offensive threats.

#2. Rasul Douglas

Douglas helped the Buffalo Bills win the AFC East in his final season with the team. The cornerback finished the 2024 NFL regular season with 58 tackles, five passes defended and one forced fumble.

Douglas was not re-signed by the Bills but will be monitored closely by a few teams this offseason. He will likely find a new team soon.

#1. Mike Hilton

Hilton is regarded as the top cornerback available in this free-agency market. The cornerback played the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was part of the team that reached the Super Bowl in 2022.

Hill will have a few suitors this offseason and it will be interesting to see where he lands for the 2025 season.

