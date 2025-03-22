5 best remaining players Steelers should target in 2025 free agency feat. Aaron Rodgers

The quarterback position is the most urgent need for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who still have a few positions to upgrade with just over a month until the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Signing one or more free agents to address one or more of the needs on the roster is one strategy the Steelers can employ prior to the draft. Although there aren't many top free agents available at this time of year, there are still some valuable players there.

Top 5 free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers can still sign

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) CB Mike Hilton

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton - Source: Imagn

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton has been mentioned as a possible addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the 2025 season. The seasoned CB is already quite familiar with the Steelers, having played with them in the first four years of his career from 2017 to 2020.

Ad

Trending

Hilton, who turned 31 recently, doesn't appear to be slowing down and is still one of the NFL's top slot defenders—a position the Steelers could use an improvement in.

4) RB J.K. Dobbins

Running back J.K. Dobbins of the Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers chose to let Najee Harris walk in free agency after refusing to pick up his fifth-year option. This choice has now left the AFC North team with a significant gap at running back.

Ad

Even though they have signed Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh is probably going to try to bring in an upgrade at the position, either through free agency or the NFL Draft. The team can try to recruit a seasoned running back like J.K. Dobbins to address that position if they want to go with the free agency idea.

Following his recovery from an Achilles problem in 2024, Dobbins went on to record a career-high 195 rushes in the Los Angeles Chargers offense and average 4.6 yards per rush.

Ad

The 26-year-old Dobbins should be added to the Steelers' roster for 2025 if they aren't worried about his injury problems and aren't trying to add a running back through the NFL Draft.

3) DT Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to find a defensive lineman to complement defensive tackle Cameron Heyward in 2025. They might try to fill the void in the draft next month, but they could also sign Calais Campbell in free agency.

Ad

Campbell, 38, is still going strong after playing in every game over the past two seasons and accumulating 11.5 sacks.

With more than 15 years of starting experience in the pros, Campbell is still a productive player even though he is no longer the top player he once was.

2) QB Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

In January, Art Rooney II, the owner and president of the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed that he anticipates one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson coming back in 2025, but not both. Given that Fields has already joined the New York Jets, it is probable that Wilson will be re-signed by the Steelers to a one-year contract.

Ad

Wilson expressed his desire to re-sign with the Steelers during the 2024 season. He can still be a good stopgap for Pittsburgh for another season as a veteran before the team finally signs its franchise quarterback.

Wilson started 11 regular season games for Pittsburgh last season, going 6-5 in those games. He also started for the team in the wildcard round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

1) QB Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers are actively looking for a possible upgrade at the position, even though Mason Rudolph has a contract with them through 2025. Aaron Rodgers, who has reportedly been choosing between signing with the Steelers, the New York Giants, or retiring, is one player who could be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in 2025.

The 41-year-old signal-caller finished top-10 among quarterbacks in the league for passing yards and touchdown passes in 2024. But all he managed to do was guide the Jets to a dismal 5-12 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.