5 best remaining RBs in 2025 NFL free agency feat. Nick Chubb

By Arnold
Modified Mar 15, 2025 17:34 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty
5 best remaining RBs in 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Nick Chubb - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL free agency has been the talk of the town since the window opened on Wednesday. While many teams have already begun making additions to their rosters, there are still some top running backs left in the market.

On that note, here are some of the best RBs remaining in the free agency.

Listing 5 best running backs remaining in 2025 NFL free agency

NFL: Former Las Vegas Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah - Source: Imagn
NFL: Former Las Vegas Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah - Source: Imagn

#5. Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah enters the free agency after playing three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 10-year veteran also plays the role of a kickoff returner and can be used as a wideout too.

Given Abdullah's versatility, he is likely to land a deal with a new team soon.

#4. D'Onta Foreman

Foreman played the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 232 yards on 71 carries across 11 games in a team that didn't support him well.

Foreman will be 29 when the 2025 season begins, and he still has a few good years left at the top.

#3. Jamaal Williams

Williams headed into the free agency on the back of two underwhelming seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The running back rushed for just two touchdowns in his spell with the franchise.

Williams still has a lot to offer. He was the league's rushing touchdown leader in the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions. It will be interesting to see if Williams can revive his career at his next team.

#2. J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins is tipped as one of the top running backs in this year's NFL free agency. The running back played the 2024 season with the LA Chargers, recording 905 yards and nine touchdowns.

Given his recent performances for the Chargers, Dobbins is likely to get an offer from a team soon enough. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in signing him this offseason.

#1. Nick Chubb

Chubb made his highly-anticipated return from injury for the Cleveland Browns midway through last season. He went on to finish the season with 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Chubb is now a free agent, but there have been reports that the Browns might look to bring the four-time Pro Bowler back for next season.

More from Sportskeeda
