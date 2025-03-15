Several superstars were available in free agency this offseason, but the market for tight ends wasn't the finest. While teams handed out contracts worth hundreds of millions to wide receivers and pass rushers, no tight ends, outside of Juwan Johnson, received a deal worth over $20 million.

The already-thin market has whittled further since free agency commenced on Monday. However, teams looking for a tight end do have a few options that they can explore. While none are superstar-caliber players who'd provide a massive facelift to an offense, few could make an impact in the passing game.

Here are the best tight ends still available in free agency:

Best free-agent Tight Ends

1) Tyler Conklin

Former New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin - Source: Imagn

The former New York Jets star had a mixed year in 2024. He finished the year with only 51 catches for 449 receiving yards, both career-low marks since he became a starter in 2021.

However, he caught four touchdown passes, the most he has managed in a season in his seven-year career. Teams looking for an endzone threat could sign Tyler Conklin.

2) Gerald Everett

Former Chicago Bears TE Gerald Everett - Source: Imagn

The Bears signed Gerald Everett in the 2024 offseason, hoping he'd provide a big target for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to aim for. However, the duo failed to build anything resembling chemistry, and the veteran finished the season with a dismal eight catches for 36 yards.

Unsurprisingly, the team released him this offseason, and he's now looking for a shot at redemption. The 30-year-old could be a cost-effective option for teams looking to add to their tight-end depth.

3) Mo Alie-Cox

Former Indianapolis Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox - Source: Imagn

Unlike modern tight ends, who are essentially glorified wide receivers, Mo Alie-Cox is a throwback to the yesteryears of the league. He's a block-first tight end who takes pride in creating running lanes, setting the edge and stopping pass rushers from getting their hands on the quarterback.

The 31-year-old said in an interview in February that he believes he has done his finest work as a blocker over the past two seasons. Teams planning on deploying a run-first offense could use the veteran's services.

4) Jordan Akins

Fomer Cleveland Browns TE Jordan Akins - Source: Imagn

After a dismal year in 2023, where he finished with only 15 catches for 132 yards, Jordan Akins enjoyed a bounce-back year in 2024. He caught 40 passes for 390 yards and two touchdowns, which may not look impressive, but are commendable numbers considering how dismal the Browns' offense was last season.

On a team with a more dynamic offense, Akins could be a threat off the bench in the passing game.

5) Nick Vannett

Former Tennessee Titans TE Nick Vannett - Source: Imagn

Nick Vannett is another option for teams looking for a blocking tight end. The 31-year-old had a good year in his role as a run-blocker and in pass protection. However, he also had a surprisingly good season as a receiver by his standards.

He caught 17 passes for 135 yards, the most he has managed since the 2019 campaign, and finished with a joint-career-high three touchdown catches. Teams looking for a blocker who could line up as a decoy could consider Vannett as an option.

