5 best safeties still available in 2025 free agency feat. Julian Blackmon

There are still many good free agents available for teams to take into consideration while enhancing their rosters following the league's first wave of re-signings, extensions and free-agent signings.

Here, we have created a list of the best NFL safeties that are still available in free agency.

Top five safeties still available in free agency

1) Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons of the Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

After eight years spent with the Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons last summer. The seasoned defensive back played 16 games in Atlanta, registering two picks, seven passes defended and 62 tackles.

Only two years have passed since Simmons, now 31, was selected to his second career Pro Bowl in 2023. He also led the NFL in interceptions in 2022 and was named to the second-team All-Pro.

Any team looking to sign him in free agency will be hoping he can get back to that level.

2) Julian Blackmon

Julian Blackmon of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Julian Blackmon is a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $3.7 million contract.

The 26-year-old defensive back finished with 0.5 sacks, 86 tackles, three interceptions, four passes defended and a recovery in a subpar 2024 season. He is still among the best free-agent safeties available in free agency, though.

Blackmon has generally improved over his five years in the league since joining the NFL as a third-round pick in 2020. In addition, he can play at both strong and free safety, which could benefit a team that prefers to switch up its safeties occasionally.

3) Marcus Williams

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams - Source: Getty

It wasn't a surprise when the Baltimore Ravens cut Marcus Williams earlier this month seeing how he lost his starting position to Ar'Darius Washington during the previous season and didn't play again after Week 12.

Williams had 30 starts in his three years at Baltimore, recording five interceptions, 136 tackles and 18 passes defended.

Williams has proven, in his time with the Ravens and with the New Orleans Saints, that he has starting-caliber ability at his peak, so teams with a good scheme might still get a valuable player there.

4) Jordan Whitehead

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jordan Whitehead - Source: Getty

Jordan Whitehead was placed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' non-football injury list after being injured in a car accident late last season. As a result, he missed both the team's final regular season game in 2024 and their game against Washington in the wild-card round.

Whitehead recorded three pass breakups, 49 solo tackles and 79 total tackles in 12 games in 2024. Teams will likely want to make sure he is healthy again before they can offer him a deal in free agency, even though his availability for the start of the new season doesn't currently appear to be in any danger.

5) Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer of the Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins signed Jordan Poyer to a one-year contract last season, but he didn't have the kind of impact they had hoped for. He completed a second consecutive season without an interception while collecting only 98 tackles and three passes defended in 16 starts.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old Poyer is obviously past his prime. However, teams may still find the one-time All-Pro defensive back to be a good and affordable free-agent target.

Poyer agreed to a $2 million contract for one year with the Dolphins last season, and if he signs with another team this summer, he will likely receive roughly the same amount.

