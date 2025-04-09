5 best safeties still available in free agency before 2025 NFL draft feat. Justin Simmons

After the league's significant waves of free agent signings, extensions and re-signings, teams can still consider several talented free players to bolster their rosters.

Here's a look at the top NFL safeties still available in free agency ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL Free Agent Rankings: Safeties

#1. Justin Simmons

After playing with the Denver Broncos for his first eight seasons in the NFL, Justin Simmons played the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Simmons recorded 62 tackles, seven passes defensed, and two interceptions in 2024 while playing for the Falcons; however, for the first time since 2020, he was not chosen for the Pro Bowl or the second team All-Pro.

Simmons, 31, is still a nice veteran option in free agency and at this point in his career, he's hoping to join a team he can win with, having never played in a playoff game in his nine-year career.

#2. Julian Blackmon

Julian Blackmon is a good option for any side that needs safety and wants to take the veteran approach. Having started 62 times in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and still only 26 years old, he is an experienced player who may add some positional diversity to any defense.

Given that Blackmon has intercepted 10 passes in his five-year professional career, it is a little puzzling that he is still unsigned in free agency. Additionally, he is on the back of two consecutive seasons with a minimum of three picks and 85 tackles.

#3. Jordan Whitehead

Jordan Whitehead played unimpressively for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 and sustained several injuries during the season, including a car accident that prevented him from playing in the team's final two regular season games and the playoff matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Whitehead concluded the 2024 season with 12 appearances, 79 combined tackles and three passes defended. Although his availability for the start of the 2025 season doesn't seem to be in jeopardy, teams will probably want to make sure he is completely fit again before they can offer him a contract in free agency.

#4. Marcus Williams

Given that Marcus Williams lost his starting spot to Ar'Darius Washington in the middle of the 2024 season and did not see any action after Week 12, it was hardly shocking when the Baltimore Ravens released him in March.

Williams recorded 136 tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended while starting 30 games in his three years with the Ravens. Teams with a solid scheme may still be able to get a valuable player in him.

#5. Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins started the 2024 season as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks, but he missed over a month of action because of a hand injury, and when he returned, he was relegated to the team's third safety position, behind Julian Love and Coby Bryant.

Jenkins performed effectively before his injury, particularly as a capable run defender. The 31-year-old defensive back amassed 53 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games for Seattle last season.

Safety-needy teams that wish to take the veteran route may still target Jenkins before the 2025 season begins.

