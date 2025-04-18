5 best TE draft classes in NFL history feat. 1978 Draft Class and more

The 2025 TE draft class might just be the most stacked in modern NFL history. The class comprises two surefire first-rounders - Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland. Moreover, the likes of LSU's Mason Taylor, Miami's Elijah Arroyo and Oregon's Terrance Ferguson are set to be off the board by Day 2.

This year's excellence at TE makes it pertinent to revisit history and check out which class of tight ends is the best of all time. With that in mind, let's take a trip down memory lane:

Five best TE draft classes in NFL history

5. 2020 Draft Class

Twelve tight ends were selected in the 2020 NFL draft, including Cole Kmet, who was the first selected in the draft when the Chicago Bears picked him with the 43rd overall pick.

Other notable selections were Harrison Bryant (Cleveland Browns) and Adam Trautman (New Orleans Saints). The last tight end selected in the draft was Stephen Sullivan, who the Seattle Seahawks drafted in the seventh round.

4. 2017 Draft Class

Fourteen tight ends were selected in the 1996 NFL draft. The clear standout in the class was San Francisco 49ers superstar George Kittle, a former Iowa Hawkeyes player on his way to a potential Hall of Fame induction.

Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler, has two first-team All-Pro nods and three second-team All-Pro selections, and is a key member of the San Francisco 49ers. Other notable tight end draftees are David Njoku, Evan Engram and Jonnu Smith.

3. 2010 Draft Class

Twenty tight ends were selected in the 2010 NFL draft. The class includes a future Hall of Famer and some of the better tight ends of the past decade.

Rob Gronkowski is the clear star of the class and arguably the most talented tight end of his generation. The New England Patriots drafted Gronk with the 42nd overall pick of the draft.

The superstar TE ended his career with four Super Bowl rings, four first-team All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl invites. He's a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other notable tight ends in the class are Pro Bowlers Jermaine Gresham and Jimmy Graham.

2. 1961 Draft Class

Mike Ditka was the most notable tight end selected in the 1961 draft. He's one of the most significant influences on how modern tight ends operate.

The Pittsburgh product is a Hall of Famer thanks to his impressive career as a player and coach. He earned two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl nods and one Super Bowl ring.

Other top-notch ends in the class are Bobby Crespino, Elbert Kimbrough, Danny LaRose and Fred Arbanas.

1. 1978 Draft Class

The 1978 draft class's biggest asset was the versatility at the position. The class had solid blockers and pass catchers across the board.

These days, Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome might be regarded as a stellar executive, but back in the day, he was a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end. Newsome enjoyed a 13-year playing career in the NFL.

Another stellar TE was James Lofton. Lofton spent time at tight end and wide receiver in his Hall of Fame career. He's credited with being one of the first proponents of the tight end primarily receiving position in professional football.

