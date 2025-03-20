5 best TEs Jets should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Tyler Warren

The New York Jets are well into roster construction through free agency now that they have a new leadership in place after hiring general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.

The tight end position is one of the most critical positions in the NFL, and Gang Green still needs to fill this offseason. After all, the team's management will look to prioritize equipping Justin Fields, their new quarterback, with more offensive weapons.

The Jets have seen two tight ends - Tyler Conklin and Kenny Yeboah - hit free agency this offseason. In addition to this, Jeremy Ruckert is now entering the final year of his rookie contract. While New York has signed Stone Smartt to a one-year contract, the team is still expected to address the need for a tight end in the draft.

Jets' likely tight end targets in 2025 NFL Draft

1) Tyler Warren, Penn State

It's hard to argue against Tyler Warren being the obvious top tight end in this year's draft class after he recorded 104 catches for 1233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Given that he is most likely a top-15 pick, the Jets may select him with their first-round pick at No. 7.

Warren's versatility can help turn around a struggling offense like the Jets'. He might very well be one of the last additions made to the team's redesigned offense this offseason. He will become the team's No. 2 pass catcher behind WR Garrett Wilson and could be a reliable option for Justin Fields.

2) Colston Loveland, Michigan

No matter where Colston Loveland ends up in the NFL Draft next month, he has the ability to have a major impact. Despite missing time due to a shoulder injury in 2024, Loveland was still able to set Michigan's single-season TE receptions record with 56 receptions.

Loveland, who reportedly spoke with the New York Jets during the NFL Combine, possesses adept hands and poses a significant threat as a pass catcher. He didn't do much blocking in college, but at 248 pounds, he still has the stature to be a powerful blocker in the NFL.

Loveland is a player the Jets should take into consideration in the first round of the draft.

3) Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Harold Fannin Jr. is not as big as Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, but he is fresh off a productive college football season in which he caught 117 passes for 1555 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Jets may not want to select a tight end with a top-10 pick given that this is one of the most stacked tight end classes in history.

With Fannin Jr. expected to be a Day 2 pick and the Jets owning the No. 42 overall slot, the team could select the former Bowling Green star in the second round to address their tight end issue.

4) Gunner Helm, Texas

Additionally, the New York Jets should consider selecting Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, who provides a terrific combination of size and blocking abilities. The team can draft Helm with their third-round pick to fill the tight end position.

Although Helm is unlikely to develop into an NFL-caliber blocker right away, he has the ability to immediately help the Jets in the passing game. He recorded 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

Helm's superb body control and awareness make him a perfect match for the Jets offense as a dependable pass-catching option. Helm's blocking abilities would be enhanced by gaining a few pounds but his analytical abilities and work commitment are enough to support the belief that he would thrive at the next level.

5) Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Elijah Arroyo is still considered a high-upside talent with the potential to become a successful NFL tight end, despite the fact that injuries hindered his college career. He had 35 catches, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns in 13 games in 2024.

The Jets can take a punt on Arroyo by selecting him in the second round as he is projected to be a Day 2 pick. His talent and athleticism as a pass catcher should make him thrive in the Jets scheme.

