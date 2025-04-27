5 best undrafted defensive players still available from 2025 NFL draft class feat. Jared Ivey

The 2025 NFL draft was filled with drama, storylines and over 200 players' dreams coming true. However, some prospects that promptly signed deals with franchises are undrafted free agents, while the rest are still looking for suitable landing spots.

With that in mind, let's look at the best defensive players still unattached following the 2025 NFL draft.

Top five best undrafted defensive players still available from 2025 NFL draft class

1. Jared Ivey, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss

Jared Ivey going undrafted is one of the surprises of this year's draft. NFL Draft Buzz had the Rebels' pass rusher going off the board in the third round.

Ivey is towering, versatile and technically sound. However, it's possible that his below-average first-step quickness scared teams away from picking him. Ivey remains an undrafted free agent, but he could be a valuable asset once he's in the league.

2. Steve Linton, Edge Rusher, Baylor

Steve Linton played for Syracuse, Texas Tech and Baylor in his college football career. He struggled with form at times, but closed out his career with a decent showing on the Bears.

However, Linton went undrafted in this year's event. He's now one of the better unattached edge rushers in free agency.

3. DeAndre Jules, Interior Defensive Lineman, South Carolina

DeAndre Jules had a decent stint with the South Carolina Gamecocks and showcased his tenacity during the 2024 college football season. However, NFL Draft Buzz projected him to go undrafted in this year's draft.

The draft has come and gone, and no team opted to take the chance on the Gamecocks' product. He might need to prove himself in a different league before making the jump to the NFL.

4. Nick Jackson, Cornerback, Iowa

Nick Jackson had a long and decent collegiate football career as a coverage-based linebacker. He started with the Virginia Cavaliers before featuring for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Jackson displayed decent versatility while with the Hawkeyes. However, his lack of physicality and average lateral movement surely played a role in his going undrafted. He'll look to snag a deal as an undrafted free agent in the near future.

5. Akili Arnold, Safety, USC

NFL Draft Buzz initially projected Akili Arnold to be a seventh-round pick in this year's draft. However, the safety probably suffered from the league's seeming nonchalance regarding the safety position.

Arnold possesses stellar closing speed, physical tackling ability and decent versatility. He'll likely get his shot in the league. It's just a matter of when.

