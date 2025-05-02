5 Best undrafted free agents in Green Bay Packers history feat. Tramon Williams

The Green Bay Packers have made it a yearly habit to look for talent in the undrafted free-agent class. The team has been able to recruit undrafted rookies in previous years who have proven to be valuable contributors, with some even emerging as starters.

The Packers will be hoping that the players they have added in this year's batch of undrafted players will also be able to play key roles as the 2025 training camp approaches.

Here, we will take a look at the best players who joined the Packers as UDFAs and ended up having successful careers with them.

Top-5 undrafted rookies in the history of the Packers

#1 - Willie Wood (safety)

Willie Wood went on to enjoy a career as a free safety that earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame after signing with the Green Bay Packers in 1960 as an undrafted free agent. He won five NFL titles, including Super Bowls I and II, and played a significant role during the Packers' dominance in the 1960s.

Wood's four All-Pro First-Team selections and eight Pro Bowl selections demonstrate his status as an important member of the Packers' teams under the legendary Vince Lombardi.

#2 - Johnnie Gray (safety)

NFL teams passed up Johnnie Gray in the 1975 draft, but he went on to become a starter in his rookie season after signing with the Green Bay Packers.

During his nine seasons with the Packers, Gray started at safety and frequently led the club in tackles. He recorded over 800 tackles, 22 fumble recoveries, and 22 interceptions in nine seasons with Green Bay, per team records. He also led the team in punt returns in 1976.

Gray received his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1993 after retiring following the 1983 season.

#3 - Paul Coffman (tight end)

Paul Coffman was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 1978. He struggled to get playing time in his early career. However, he went on to have a successful NFL career that earned him a 1994 induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Coffman was selected to three NFL Pro Bowls during his eight years with the Packers. With 56 catches and 711 yards in 1979, he set a franchise record for tight ends and led all NFL tight ends in receptions.

#4 - Tramon Williams (cornerback)

Tramon Williams started 122 games and was selected to one Pro Bowl during his ten seasons with the Green Bay Packers. His legacy was further cemented in 2010 when he helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

Williams made a pivotal pick-six against the Atlanta Falcons during the Packers' 2010 Super Bowl run, one of his two interceptions in the team's historic victory over the NFC's No. 1 seed.

#5 - Sam Shields (defensive back)

After struggling as a wideout during his college career, Sam Shields transitioned to cornerback late in his college career at Florida. He was not selected in the 2010 NFL Draft but quickly signed a free agent contract with the Packers.

Shields played for Green Bay for seven seasons, and he was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2014 season. He had 18 interceptions with the Packers during the regular season and five more during the postseason.

Shields' career was unfortunately cut short by late-career concussions, and Green Bay released him after he failed to play in any games during the 2017 season. Before retiring following the 2018 season, he played one last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

