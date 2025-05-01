5 Best undrafted free agents in Kansas City Chiefs history feat. Priest Holmes

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most successful teams in the modern era. The franchise built its legacy on the back of stellar draft moves and smart free agency deals.

Ad

These free agency moves can be grouped under veteran and undrafted free agent deals. With that in mind, let's look at the five best undrafted free agents in the Kansas City Chiefs' history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five Best undrafted free agents in Kansas City Chiefs history

5. Sherrill Headrick, Linebacker

Sherrill Headrick is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame. Headrick started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Texans in 1960. He continued to excel with the franchise while they became the Kansas City Chiefs.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Headrick earned three first-team All-AFL nods, two second-team All-AFL honors, was a five-time AFL All-Star, and a two-time AFL champion. He retired from football after spending one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad

4. Brian Waters, Guard

Brian Waters shone with the North Texas Mean Green but went undrafted in the 1999 NFL Draft. Waters was initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, but he never played a snap for America's team.

Brian Waters signed a deal with the Chiefs during the 2000 offseason and was promptly sent to the Berlin Thunder in order to learn the center position in NFL Europe. The move turned out to be a masterstroke for every party involved.

Ad

Waters returned to Kansas City and earned six Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections in his 11-year tenure with the franchise. He was named the 2009 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year while playing for the Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. Priest Holmes, Running back

Priest Holmes went undrafted in the 1997 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 1997 season. He had a mixed four-year spell with the Ravens.

The Chiefs recruited Holmes for the 2001 season, and it turned out to be a masterstroke of a move. Holmes went on to enjoy a phenomenal three-year spell, during which he was undoubtedly the best running back in the league.

Ad

The Texas product earned three straight first-team All-Pro honors, three Pro Bowl nods, a rushing yards title, and two rushing touchdowns titles. He retired as a Chief and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

2. Deron Cherry, Safety

Deron Cherry was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers. He played safety and punted for the program, but wasn't selected in the 1981 draft.

The Chiefs saw his potential and brought him in as an undrafted free agent for the 1981 season. He spent two years as a backup before making the starting spot his own.

Ad

Deron Cherry went on to spend his entire Pro Football career in Kansas City. His honors include, but aren't limited to, three first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl nods, the 1988 "Whizzer" White NFL Man of the Year Award, a spot on the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team, and a spot in the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.

1. Emmitt Thomas, Cornerback

Emmitt Thomas is the greatest undrafted free agent in Kansas City Chiefs history and one of the finest defensive backs to grace the game. Smith went from being undrafted out of Bishop to enjoying a Pro Football Hall of Fame career.

Ad

The lockdown CB spent his entire professional football career in Kansas City. He won Super Bowl IV with the franchise and earned numerous individual honors in Kansas City.

Thomas is an inductee of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. He also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the Washington Redskins for good measure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.