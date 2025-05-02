5 best undrafted free agents in New England Patriots history feat. Adam Vinatieri

Numerous NFL players, including from the New England Patriots, not selected in the draft have prospered in the league, with a few going on to have Hall-of-Fame worthy careers.

The Patriots are among the clubs that have remarkable track records of recruiting undrafted rookies and converting them into essential members or starters. Here, we take a look at the top five undrafted free agents in the team's history.

Top 5 undrafted rookies in Patriots history

#1 Adam Vinatieri (placekicker)

Vinatieri is widely considered as one of the most productive and legendary undrafted free agents in NFL history. The league's all-time top scorer and a four-time Super Bowl winner, Vinatieri was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 for his clutch kicking exploits.

He converted a couple of crucial kicks during the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning season in 2001. Three years later, he helped New England beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII with a 41-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

#2 Malcolm Butler (cornerback)

The New England Patriots signed Butler in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. After his first three seasons, he had earned one Pro Bowl and one Second-Team All-Pro nod.

Patriots fans remember him most for his game-deciding pick in Super Bowl XLIX. He was considered one of the league's top cornerbacks when he left in 2018 to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

#3 Steve Neal (guard)

There are very few NFL players who have never played collegiate football, with Neal being one of them. He was a Division I wrestler at Cal State-Bakersfield with hopes of being an Olympic wrestler, but through a combination of lucky circumstances and effort, he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and went on to have a remarkable career.

Neal didn't initially make the roster after joining the Pats in 2002, but by 2004, he had become the starting right guard. He held that role until the 2010 season, when he retired. He was the Patriots' starting guard for 92 games and played crucial roles in Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLII.

#4 Benjarvus Green-Ellis (running back)

Green-Ellis signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the New England Patriots in 2008. During his four seasons there, he established himself as a solid running back.

Green-Ellis was renowned for never fumbling the ball throughout his time with the Patriots. He became the first running back for the Patriots to reach the 1000-yard rushing threshold in six years, in 2010, rushing for 1,008 yards and 13 touchdowns.

#5 David Andrews (center)

A key member of the New England Patriots' dynasty, Andrews went from being an undrafted rookie in 2015 to becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion and an eight-time captain.

Andrews played 136 games in 10 seasons with the Patriots, showcasing his consistency and longevity. He received the Ron Burton Community Service Award, was selected to the Patriots' 2010 All-Decade Team and helped the team win two Super Bowls.

