5 best undrafted RBs still available from 2025 NFL Draft class feat. Henry Parrish Jr.

Teams in the NFL started signing undrafted free agents as soon as the 2025 NFL Draft was over, with the expectation that these UDFAs would help bolster summertime rosters for training camps and minicamps.

Let's look at a handful of running backs who were in the draft but were not selected and are yet to be signed as undrafted free agents either.

Top five best undrafted RBs still available from 2025 NFL draft class

1) Nay'Quan Wright, USF

In 2023, Nay'Quan Wright transferred from Florida to USF, where he participated in every game during his two seasons. He amassed 108 rushes and 797 rushing yards in his first season there.

Wright, who is 5' 9" and 203 pounds, completed a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at USF's pro day last month. That time would have placed him second among running backs at the NFL combine.

Wright's skill as a ball carrier posed a threat to opposing defenses during his tenure in college. He also proved that he can be a decent receiving outlet in the passing game with his 22 catches in 2024.

Wright, who had eight touchdowns in each of his two seasons with the Bulls, consistently displayed an affinity for scoring in college.

2) Antario Brown, Northern Illinois

An important member of NIU's offense in college, Antario Brown became the ninth player in program history to achieve 3,000 career yards with 3,090 yards in 40 outings. He also scored 26 touchdowns in college, which is currently 10th in NIU history.

Brown can run past tackles and has excelled in a variety of running schemes. He averaged six yards per carry in college.

3) Quinton Cooley, Liberty

Quinton Cooley was selected to the All-CUSA first team on two occasions and was also named a Group of Five All-American during his time at Liberty. He averaged 6.1 yards per rush attempt and carried the ball for 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games last season. This placed him in the top 20 in the country for rushing yards and in the top 30 for rushing touchdowns.

In 2023, Cooley rushed for 1,401 yards, the second-highest total in one season in Liberty history. He also had 16 touchdowns in 14 games.

4) Jalen White, Georgia Southern

Jalen White's undergraduate career at Georgia Southern saw consistent progress over four seasons following an outstanding high school career.

He had a breakout season and was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference after rushing for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns on 162 touches in 2022. Despite sitting out a few games due to injury, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound rusher recorded 889 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in his last year in college.

5) Henry Parrish Jr., Ole Miss

Henry Parrish started his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2020 before moving to Miami, where he led the team in rushing in 2022 and 2023. He went back to Ole Miss with the goal of improving on his abilities and NFL draft stock in 2024, his final season of college.

