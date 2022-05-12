5 best wide receivers still available in NFL free agency

After the NFL Draft is done, people naturally look to the free agency market next to find players who can meet their needs. This year is no different and it is especially stocked when it comes to wide receivers.

There are players who have made their name with one team or stayed with a franchise for a lifetime. There are those looking for a fresh start and those coming off of career highs. We look at the best wide receivers currently available in free agency.

#5 - Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and then the Buffalo Bills, is now a free agent. Over the past few years, he has been a vital cog in the Bills machine as they made it to back-to-back playoffs. 2020 was his most productive year as he made it to the Second Team All-Pro.

But last year was characterized by various feuds he had with both his teammates and people outside the organization due to his stance on COVID vaccinations. He will be hoping to get back on track with a new team after he sought a trade.

#4 - TY Hilton

TY Hilton is a free agent after spending a decade with the Indianapolis Colts. During that period, he made the Pro Bowl four times: from 2014 to 2017. In the 2016 NFL season, he was the receiving yards leader.

•631 catches



•631 catches

•9,691 yards

•53 Touchdowns

•631 catches
•9,691 yards
•53 Touchdowns

TY Hilton is the most underrated #Colts of all time. Dude played with 8 different QBs in 10 years and put up these stats:

He was injured in 2020 but the Indianapolis Colts gave him another chance in 2021. But last season was also blighted by injuries for him and the Colts have decided to let him test free agency.

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

#3 - Jarvis Landry

From one Pro Bowler to another in free agency, we have Jarvis Landry looking for his next NFL team. He spent four years each with Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns and in that span, made it to five Pro Bowls. He was also the receiving yards leader in 2017.

But he last made the Pro Bowl in 2019. In 2020, he had an unexpected hip surgery and last year, missed a month due to a knee sprain.

The Browns decided to release him, even as they got Deshaun Watson, believing his best years were behind him. Now the question remains whether someone will believe otherwise and give him a chance.

Most Pro Bowl Selections as a Wide Receiver since 2015:



Jarvis Landry 5

Tyreek Hill 5

Davante Adams 5

Keenan Allen 5

DeAndre Hopkins 5

Jarvis Landry 5
Tyreek Hill 5
Davante Adams 5
Keenan Allen 5
DeAndre Hopkins 5
Julio Jones 5

#2 - Julio Jones

Julio Jones is a bonafide superstar and is a free agent after just one NFL season with the Tennessee Titans. He made it to the Pro Bowl seven times and twice, he was in the First Team All-Pro. He was the receiving yards leader in 2015 and 2018.

While he did have an injury-plagued season in 2020, he did bounce back in 2021 as the Titans clinched the top seed in the AFC.

He had great production with six receptions for 62 yards in the playoffs game and was blameless in their loss that was the result of an interception thrown by Ryan Tannehill. He should be given an opportunity by a team in need of a receiver.

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is arguably the best NFL wide receiver in free agency right now. He is a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams. OBJ could have been Super Bowl MVP the way he was playing were it not for the injury he picked up during the game.

He is still in his prime and there should be candidates looking to rescue him from the purgatory of free agency. He should still get a chance in the NFL with a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

