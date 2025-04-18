5 Best WR draft classes in NFL history feat. 1985 and more

The 2025 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the wideouts in this year's class have been getting some attention in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see how the receivers go on and fare in the big league, but it will take some time to judge them since they are only just beginning their pro careers.

On that note, here's a look at some of the finest wide receiver draft classes in NFL history.

A look at the 5 best WR NFL draft classes

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

#5. 2016 draft class

The 2016 draft class featured some top wideouts who have gone on to have successful careers in the league. It also had Tyreek Hill, who was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round. Hill has gone on to earn eight Pro Bowl honors since then and even won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020.

Other notable mentions from that year were Tyler Boyd, Josh Doctson and Michael Thomas.

#4. 1974 draft class

The 1974 draft class produced two future Hall of Fame wideouts, Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, both of whom were drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two receivers played their entire pro careers with the Steelers, where they won four Super Bowls.

Some other top wideouts who were in that year's class were Nat Moore, Billy Johnson and Roger Carr.

#3. 1998 draft class

Randy Moss was the main wideout of the 1998 NFL draft class. The Minnesota Vikings selected him with the No. 21 pick. Moss, a six-time Pro Bowler, went on to play 14 years in the big league, and also had stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

A few other big names from the class featured Hines Ward, Tim Dwight and Kevin Dyson.

#2. 2015 draft class

The 2015 draft class featured the likes of Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, DeVante Parker, Tyler Lockett and a few others. A total of 35 receivers were selected at that year's event, six of whom were taken in the first round.

Kevin White, Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham were some other honorable mentions from that year.

#1. 1985 draft class

The 1985 draft class was the best because it had Jerry Rice, whom the 49ers picked with their No. 16 selection. He went on to win three Super Bowls with San Francisco, and also had stints with the then-Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. Rice holds multiple NFL records, including most career receiving yards (22,895), receptions (1,549) and touchdowns (208).

A few other top wideouts that were in the class were Al Toon, Eddie Brown and Andre Reed.

