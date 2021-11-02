5 big-name players likely to be cut after the trade deadline

Roster cuts are a part of trading in the NFL. The trade deadline is fast approaching, and some players are already on the move.

Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, and now Melvin Ingram has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Teams have until 4 pm EST today to make their trades, and some teams may have to wait until the very last minute of the deadline to finalize some blockbuster deals. Teams that bring on high-profile talent will need to make decisions in regards to who may be cut as a result of their cap situations.

Here's a look at five big-name players that are likely to be cut after the trade deadline passes.

5 players likely to be cut at the trade deadline?

#1 - Trevor Siemian

Trevor Siemian may not be the biggest name on the list, but he was in the spotlight on Sunday when he took over for the injured Jameis Winston in the Saints' victory over the Bucs.

Siemian played well enough to help the Saints notch a huge win. Taysom Hill is expected to return soon, but the Saints are now being linked to Nick Foles.

Should they pull the trigger on another quarterback, Siemian will likely be a casualty of the first round of cuts. Having four quarterbacks on the roster makes little to no sense.

#2 - N'Keal Harry

The Patriots are starting to win a few games, and that bodes well for the team, but may not bode well for their wide receiver, N'Keal Harry. The third-year wide receiver could very well be on the move, as he has only logged 77 yards this entire season.

Should the Patriots pull the trigger on a much more proven receiver, Harry might just have to be released to make some room.

#3 - Josh Reynolds

The Tennessee Titans have picked up Adrian Peterson, with the news that Derrick Henry will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks. The Titans may not be done dealing this season.

Josh Reynolds has been a ghost in the offense so far, and adding another receiver might be what the Titans will look to do. Reynolds could be traded, but will likely be cut should the Titans want to bolster their receiver room up before the deadline passes.

#4 - Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys have been enjoying some good wins, even with Dak Prescott missing a game. That being said, their wide receiver room is stacked with talent.

Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson have stepped up big time in delivering the yards and catches needed.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys WR Michael Gallup practiced today for first time since suffering a calf strain during the Sept. 9 opener vs. Buccaneers. His 21-day practice window began Monday. Can be activated from IR to 53-man roster any time during it. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup practiced today for first time since suffering a calf strain during the Sept. 9 opener vs. Buccaneers. His 21-day practice window began Monday. Can be activated from IR to 53-man roster any time during it. https://t.co/kulufZzLES

Gallup has been stuck on the bench for weeks due to an injury. Should the Cowboys make a big trade for a much-needed player, Gallup could be the player they cut in the wake of a new signing.

#5 - Evan Engram

The New York Giants are dealing with another losing season, so they may not be looking to alter their roster that much. However, they have been pretty competitive in their losses, and a big trade isn't out of the question with this team.

Evan Engram is a decent tight end, but the Giants have plenty of depth should they need to deal or cut Engram. With as many offensive players going down for the Giants, they may need to sign another receiver.

Engram is also in the last year of his contract.

