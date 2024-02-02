5 big names spotted at 2024 Senior Bowl feat. Mike Tomlin 

Mike Tomlin and 29 other head coaches might be done for the season, but that doesn't mean the work has stopped. While he might be done coaching on the sideline for the season, he isn't done standing on one just yet.

The same goes for four former star players present at the college equivalent of the Pro Bowl. Here are five big names that were present at the 2024 Senior Bowl practices this week, starting with Mike Tomlin:

5 big names seen at the Senior Bowl

#1 - Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Mike Tomlin was spotted on the sideline on Tuesday and a video soon surfaced online, courtesy of the Auburn Tigers social media account. While not a general manager, it appeared that Tomlin had at least some interest in checking out the incoming quarterback class. He was seen talking with quarterback prospect Bo Nix.

#2 - Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice at Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

The star wide receiver was spotted on Thursday chopping it up on the sideline, ignoring calls from fans on the sideline. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Kimani Vidal said he had spoken with Jerry Rice in person, revealing that he was present at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the site of the practices.

#3 - Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers at Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

The face of the Los Angeles Chargers and San Diego Chargers between 2006-2019, the quarterback usually left defenses smarting in his prime. The quarterback maintained stability at the position even as the very ground beneath his feet shifted during the team's move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Rivers was spotted at Moe's Original BBQ in downtown Mobile, speaking at an evening fundraiser.

#4 - Frank Gore

Frank Gore at Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Aside from Tom Brady, Frank Gore serves as arguably the biggest Ironman in modern NFL history. It took the running back until the end of his age-37 season to hang up his cleats. That would have been typical had he been a quarterback. However, as a running back, he outlasted his contemporaries by upwards of a decade.

Still, only roughly three seasons removed from his last snap, Gore was revealed to have been present on the Senior Bowl premises by Kimani Vidal, who spoke to Gore at the event. Since leaving the NFL, Gore has replaced football with boxing.

#5 - Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly at Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers

Back during the Carolina Panthers' heyday with Cam Newton, there was arguably only one other star approaching his level. It was linebacker Luke Keuchly. A perennial Pro Bowler, Keuchly was a Pro Bowler in every season of his career except for his rookie year.

He hung it up after the 2019 season, but even now nearly half a decade later, he hasn't fully abandoned the game after showing up at Senior Bowl practice.