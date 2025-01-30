5 big surprises from Bucky Brooks' 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 incl. Shedeur Sanders to Titans 

Bucky Brooks' first mock draft is out now, and it includes some sensible strategies, like the New York Jets and Chicago Bears bolstering their offensive lines and multiple franchises either giving their young quarterbacks top passing options or bolstering their pass rush.

But some of the player-team combinations may surprise some fans who think that certainties are what make the draft.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a rundown of five of the biggest surprises from Bucky Brooks' first mock draft.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

5 biggest surprises from Bucky Brooks' first mock draft for 2025 NFL draft

#5. Matthew Golden joins a Chargers unit that already has three top wideouts

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State v Texas - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Chargers uncovered a gem in the second round of the 2024 draft when they took Ladd McConkey, who proceeded to break all sorts of rookie records. But with Quentin Johnston still there and Josh Palmer looking to re-sign and become a veteran leader, do they need another wideout?

A more prudent solution would have been to grab a dynamic pass-catching tight end like Colston Loveland. That position has faced a severe dearth of impact ever since Antonio Gates retired.

#4. Luther Burden III falls to 21st with the Steelers

Missouri v South Carolina - Source: Getty

Luther Burden III is one of the top wide receiver prospects of the draft. Up until recently, he had been touted as a top 10 pick, top five even.

But in the mock draft, he shockingly gets passed over multiple times, eventually landing in Pittsburgh No. 21 overall – a dramatic slide. Then again, this may be sensible as George Pickens has been rumored to want out, and the Steelers will once lack in the deep-ball department should he leave.

#3. The Bears choose Armand Membou over some bigger names

Missouri v South Carolina - Source: Getty

It is no secret that the Chicago Bears need to bolster their offensive line if they want to maximize Caleb Williams' talents. However, the player whom Bucky Brooks thinks they will choose is a complete shocker.

While many will think of Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks, he instead thinks Armand Membou will get the call. Up until now, Luther Burden III's fellow Missouri Tiger had seldom, if not never, been considered a first-rounder.

#2. The Raiders do not draft a quarterback

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Derek Carr may no longer be a Las Vegas Raider, but his ghost still haunts the franchise. Jimmy Garoppolo led the league in interceptions before being benched for then-rookie Aidan O'Connell in 2023, then Gardner Minshew led the league in fumbles before suffering the same fate.

Thus, a quarterback should be high on their list. But nope, John Spytek instead purportedly goes for Tetairoa McMillan, even though he already has Brock Bowers, a future dominant tight end; and Jakobi Meyers, who hit 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and figures to be at worst a decent supporting piece.

#1. Shedeur Sanders joins the Titans

Colorado v Kansas - Source: Getty

Speaking of the Raiders, they and the New York Giants have been touted as the most ideal destinations for Shedeur Sanders – both being teams from world-famous markets that the son of an NFL legend would likely prefer playing in if he wants to further expand his brand.

But no, he instead goes to the Tennessee Titans to replace the highly disappointing Will Levis. While Nashville is itself a well-regarded city famous for country music, it is not as glamorous as Las Vegas and NYC.

Marketing opportunities aside, the aforementioned franchises also have monstrous targets: Brock Bowers and Malik Nabers, respectively. Highlight reels between the soon-to-be-former Colorado Buffalo and either of the two receivers will surely mean "money, money and more money."

What did you think of Bucky Brooks' first mock draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.