5 big surprises from Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 Mock Draft feat. Michael Penix Jr. to Raiders

The 2024 NFL draft is just a month away, and the mock draft season is in full force.

Daniel Jeremiah is a former NFL scout who is now working for the NFL Network. On Tuesday, he revealed the third edition of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft, which features plenty of surprises.

5 surprises from Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 Mock Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Michael Penix Jr. goes 13th

Most 2024 NFL Mock Drafts don't have quarterback Michael Penix Jr. going in the first round, but Daniel Jeremiah has him 13th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders could address quarterback in the draft, but that could come in the later rounds, as going for Penix at 13th overall does seem like a reach.

#2, Jets trade up to 5

Daniel Jeremiah includes trades in his mock draft, and he has the New York Jets going up to fifth overall in selecting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.

Jeremiah thinks the Jets need to get another playmaker besides Garrett Wilson to help Aaron Rodgers, so he expects New York to be aggressive. But this is the first mock that has the Jets trading up into the top five.

#3, Broncos get Brock Bowers

Jeremiah pegs Bowers 12th overall

The Denver Broncos parted ways with Russell Wilson this offseason, and many expect the team to draft a quarterback in the first round.

However, in Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, he has the Broncos staying put at 12th overall and selecting tight end Brock Bowers.

Tight end isn't a pressing need for Denver, but Jeremiah thinks Bowers can be a slot receiver in the NFL, similar to what Dalton Kincaid was for the Buffalo Bills last season.

#4, Giants pass on a QB

The New York Giants are a team many think will draft a quarterback early, despite signing Daniel Jones to an extension last off-season.

The Giants have the sixth overall pick and are poised to either move up or stay at six to draft a QB. However, Jeremiah has the Giants taking LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers instead.

Adding a weapon to help Jones does make sense, but many believe New York will try and draft its new franchise QB.

#5, Bills don't go offense

The Buffalo Bills have the 28th overall pick, and most 2024 NFL Mock Drafts have them selecting a wide receiver.

Yet, in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft, he has Buffalo drafting defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton out of Illinois. The Bills do need help on the D-Line, but most seem to mock Buffalo selecting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Texas.